PM Lee’s post on Darth Vader-looking rubber tree seed shell draws nostalgia & concern over fingernail

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong likes to jalan jalan (take a walk) around Singapore in his free time.

He occasionally shares photos of scenery and observations he made during these walks on social media with fellow Singaporeans.

Darth Vader-looking rubber tree seed shell

His most recent discovery is a rubber tree seed shell that looks like Star Wars’ character Darth Vader at the Southern Ridges.

Rubber trees are part of Singapore’s heritage trees so Lee also used this opportunity to share more about the history behind them.

Here’s what he wrote:

Many of you recognised it! It is the shell of a rubber tree seed.

Rubber trees are not uncommon in Singapore. They are the remnants of the old rubber plantations planted by the early settlers.

The first rubber tree was successfully transplanted in the Singapore Botanic Gardens in 1877, from 22 seedlings transferred from Kew Gardens in the UK, which had in turn been brought from Brazil.

The first Director of the Botanic Gardens, Henry Nicholas Ridley (one of the pioneers featured on the SG Bicentennial commemorative $20 note), was instrumental in promoting the cultivation of rubber trees. He invented the “herring-bone” method of rubber tapping, which allowed large quantities of latex to be extracted in a series of shallow cuts without killing the tree.

The Botanic Garden’s role in rubber cultivation and research was a major factor that earned it the UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

Rubber, along with tapioca, nutmeg, pepper and gambier, was an important cash crop in early Singapore. By 1911, Singapore had become the hub for the world rubber industry and trade. At one time, 40% of our land area was covered with rubber plantations! Businessmen like Tan Kah Kee, Lee Kong Chian, and Lim Nee Soon made their fortunes from rubber.

The rubber plantations are long gone, but rubber was part of the journey that brought us here today. – LHL

(Photo by me) ⠀⠀⠀⠀

Speculations over fingernail in the photo

Lee’s post has intrigued some Singaporeans and the unique looking shell has drawn interesting guesses from the public such as kissing seahorses, hip bone and mushroom.

The post also evoked some sense of nostalgia as the rubber seed also reminds older Singaporeans of the old kampung life.

However, many also noticed that the hand that was holding onto the rubber seed shell, particularly the thumb, looks dry.

Taking a closer look, there is also a bloodstain at the edge of the trimmed thumb nail.

As the photo was taken by Lee, some assumed that that is Lee’s hand.

Several comments on the post expressed concerns and suggested Lee use a moisturizer.

Here are some screenshots of the comment section:

All photos and screenshots from PM Lee’s Instagram.