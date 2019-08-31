2 people rescued near Pedra Branca in operation co-ordinated by S’pore authorities

According to a press release on Aug. 31, The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) received a report at 8:40 am on Aug. 30 about two people sighted with life jackets floating in waters nearby the Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca.

Advertisement

The two were around 4.3 nautical miles (7.9km) away from the lighthouse.

Search and rescue operations (SAR) were co-ordinated by the relevant Singaporean authorities.

The Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy deployed personnel and vessels immediately, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force deployed a Super Puma helicopter to the incident area to support search operations.

The MPA also issued navigational broadcasts to ships, asking them to look for the missing persons involved.

Advertisement

The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency BASARNAS deployed a surface craft to assist in the search and rescue.

An Indonesia coaster vessel eventually rescued the two missing persons at about 1 pm on Aug. 31, according to Indonesian authorities.

Both persons survived and are currently receiving medical attention in Batam.

Top image adapted via the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s press release, and seloloving via Wikimedia Commons.