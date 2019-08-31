fbpx

2 people rescued near Pedra Branca in operation co-ordinated by S’pore authorities

Lives saved.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 31, 09:14 pm

According to a press release on Aug. 31, The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) received a report at 8:40 am on Aug. 30 about two people sighted with life jackets floating in waters nearby the Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca.

The two were around 4.3 nautical miles (7.9km) away from the lighthouse.

Photo via MPA’s press release

Search and rescue operations (SAR) were co-ordinated by the relevant Singaporean authorities.

The Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy deployed personnel and vessels immediately, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force deployed a Super Puma helicopter to the incident area to support search operations.

The MPA also issued navigational broadcasts to ships, asking them to look for the missing persons involved.

The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency  BASARNAS deployed a surface craft to assist in the search and rescue.

An Indonesia coaster vessel eventually rescued the two missing persons at about 1 pm on Aug. 31, according to Indonesian authorities.

Both persons survived and are currently receiving medical attention in Batam.

Top image adapted via the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s press release, and seloloving via Wikimedia Commons.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

