Johor McDonald’s doors malfunction, customers trapped inside with food & air-con for hours

For some, this is a dream.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Zhangxin Zheng | August 26, 06:40 pm

On August 26, 2019, one McDonald’s outlet in Johor, Pelangi Plaza, encountered a bit of a kerfuffle.

According to Shu Qing Xiang, who was there at the time, the doors malfunctioned, leaving some diners trapped inside the establishment.

Here are the pictures of the shuttered gates.

Image from 舒庆祥’s Facebook
Image from 舒庆祥’s Facebook
Image from 舒庆祥’s Facebook

Here’s Shu’s recounting of the events.

“Today, a few people went to this fast food outlet at Pelangi Plaza in Johor Bahru, hoping to enjoy a meal.

Little did one expect that the gate fell on its own. The technicians tried fixing the gate but it is still unable to be lifted up.

These people are still trapped in the outlet but it is definitely safe to be in there, there’s air-con and food but they are stuck inside. It has been a few hours already.

No one can resolve it, it’s so hard to imagine this happening.”

A while later, a commenter provided an update of the situation.

Image from Tan Qiqi

Apparently, the door had proven immovable, leading to a compromise being cut out.

Here are clearer pictures of the escape hole, courtesy of Shu.

Here’s one trapped man reluctantly making his way out.

Image from 舒庆祥’s Facebook

Here’s another trapped man seemingly not traumatised by being stuck in a McDonald’s. According to Shu, the man even got a little apology meal for his troubles.

Image from 舒庆祥’s Facebook

And props to the industrious McDonald’s workers as well. The staff apparently carried on business, with orders being taken at the front of the establishment, and the workers in the store passing them out like a production chain.

Image from 舒庆祥’s Facebook

Image from Shu’s Facebook

