Marriott hotels, including those in S’pore, to phase out small plastic toiletry bottles by Dec. 2020

The small plastic toiletry bottles of soap and shampoo that many are so fond of bringing home from hotels?

These will become a thing of the past in Marriott hotels around the globe by 2020.

Replaced with larger pump bottles

Marriott International announced on August 28, 2019 that they would be progressively phasing out the small single-use bottles that hold shampoo, shower gel and conditioner, in favour of larger pump bottles.

This sustainable initiative will be rolled out across the hotel chain’s 7,000 plus properties worldwide, according to a statement online.

Marriott plans to eliminate these small bottles at all of its hotels around the world by December 2020.

Five of the brands under Marriott will also be making the change in the near future—Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites.

Meanwhile, four of Marriott International’s brands – Aloft Hotels, Element by Westin, Four Points and Moxy Hotels—have already made the change.

Marriott International includes the brands Sheraton, Westin and Ritz-Carlton, and currently operates 12 hotels in Singapore.

Saving 500 million plastic bottles from the landfill

The hotel chain estimates that the move will prevent about 500 million small toiletry bottles from heading to the landfill, which equates to about 1.7 million pounds (771,107 kg) of plastic, and would also be a 30 per cent reduction from their current amenity plastics usage.

The switch to larger pump bottles is an expansion from an already existing initiative—Marriott first introduced larger-sized toiletry bottles in January 2018.

Currently, around 1,000 of its properties in North America have implemented this.

The initiative is clearly in line with the company’s sustainability goals—Marriott International aims to reduce its landfill waste by 45 per cent and responsibly source its products such as guestroom amenities, by 2045.

In July 2018, the hotel chain began phasing out plastic straws and stirrers as well.

Top photo from Marriott International