fbpx

Back

Marriott hotels, including those in S’pore, to phase out small plastic toiletry bottles by Dec. 2020

They would be replaced with larger pump top bottles instead.

Ashley Tan | August 29, 12:52 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

The small plastic toiletry bottles of soap and shampoo that many are so fond of bringing home from hotels?

These will become a thing of the past in Marriott hotels around the globe by 2020.

Replaced with larger pump bottles

Marriott International announced on August 28, 2019 that they would be progressively phasing out the small single-use bottles that hold shampoo, shower gel and conditioner, in favour of larger pump bottles.

This sustainable initiative will be rolled out across the hotel chain’s 7,000 plus properties worldwide, according to a statement online.

Marriott plans to eliminate these small bottles at all of its hotels around the world by December 2020.

Five of the brands under Marriott will also be making the change in the near future—Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites.

Meanwhile, four of Marriott International’s brands – Aloft Hotels, Element by Westin, Four Points and Moxy Hotels—have already made the change.

Marriott International includes the brands Sheraton, Westin and Ritz-Carlton, and currently operates 12 hotels in Singapore.

Here they are.

Saving 500 million plastic bottles from the landfill

The hotel chain estimates that the move will prevent about 500 million small toiletry bottles from heading to the landfill, which equates to about 1.7 million pounds (771,107 kg) of plastic, and would also be a 30 per cent reduction from their current amenity plastics usage.

The switch to larger pump bottles is an expansion from an already existing initiative—Marriott first introduced larger-sized toiletry bottles in January 2018.

Currently, around 1,000 of its properties in North America have implemented this.

The initiative is clearly in line with the company’s sustainability goals—Marriott International aims to reduce its landfill waste by 45 per cent and responsibly source its products such as guestroom amenities, by 2045.

In July 2018, the hotel chain began phasing out plastic straws and stirrers as well.

Top photo from Marriott International

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint due to laggy immigration clearance system in S'pore

Want to go toilet, how?

August 29, 11:50 am

Kenny Rogers reopening at JEM soon as 'fast-casual' halal restaurant

Fast turnaround food.

August 29, 11:43 am

1 of the Orchard Towers 7 on the run, didn't show up at court, mother filed police report

He was out on bail.

August 29, 11:06 am

S'pore police looking for 2 people in couple hoodies to assist in Suntec City shop theft case

Hmmm.

August 29, 10:51 am

Leave the mooncakes alone, all fancy packagings can't be recycled easily

Businesses can do more to reduce waste on all types of packaging.

August 29, 09:20 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close