Unconscious baby dumped with nurse at SGH by man, 28, who then went on the run

He has been on the run from the police for more than two days.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 26, 10:20 pm

The police are looking for a man involved in an alleged child abuse case.

The police were alerted to a suspected child abuse case at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) at 1.38pm on Aug. 24, 2019.

The man was said to have handed an unconscious six-month-old baby to a nurse at SGH and then drove off quickly.

A search was conducted immediately and the police intercepted the man’s car along Jalan Bukit Merah towards Lower Delta Road.

Two anti-riot vehicles were mobilised and roadblocks were set up in the search for the man.

In a bid to evade the police, the man abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Suspected drug-related paraphernalia was subsequently found in the car.

The baby’s mother has been arrested for investigation.

The police are still looking for the man who is the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

He has been on the run for more than 56 hours as of Monday night. Aug. 26.

