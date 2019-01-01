Man, 28, who dumped unconscious baby at SGH arrested with 19g of ‘Ice’ in Woodlands

A 28-year-old man, wanted by the police for alleged child abuse and drug offences, has been arrested after being on the run for three days.

He was first sought after by the police on Aug. 24, 2019, after he left an unconscious baby, who was in critical condition, at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and drove off quickly.

On the run

A subsequent search was conducted after the police were alerted to the incident.

The police set up roadblocks and managed to intercept the suspect’s car along Kampong Bahru Road towards Lower Delta Road.

However, the man abandoned his vehicle and ran away on foot.

Suspected drug-related paraphernalia was subsequently found in the car.

The baby’s mother, who was the man’s girlfriend, was later arrested for investigation.

Arrested at Woodlands

A joint operation and intensive investigations were then conducted by the Singapore Police Force and Central Narcotics Bureau.

The authorities narrowed down the suspect’s possible hideout in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13, where the man was arrested on Aug. 26.

CNB officers also found 19g of “Ice” and several drug-related paraphernalia from the residential unit where he was found.

The man was arrested for multiple offences, which included drug consumption, child abuse, as well as traffic-related offences.

Offenders of child abuse may be jailed for up to four years or be fined up to S$4,000, or both.

Offenders convicted of drug consumption may jailed up to 10 years or be fined S$20,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing and the baby is currently receiving medical attention.

Top photo from Google Maps