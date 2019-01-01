Foreign worker likely fled S’pore after leaving Filipino domestic helper wife dead & rotting in Tampines Road field

A 34-year-old Filipino domestic worker was found dead in a field along Tampines Road in September 2018.

The State Coroner found on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 that she was likely killed by her husband.

The man escaped from Singapore to Dhaka, Bangladesh, after he allegedly committed the murder.

His wife’s body was only found in a state of decomposition in a field along Tampines Road three days after he fled.

The suspect was not named in court documents.

These are the findings made by State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam, which have been made public by the media in Singapore.

Who was the deceased?

Jonalyn Alvarez Raviz was pronounced dead on Sept. 6, 2018.

She was discovered in an open field with a strap around her neck that was tied to a small tree.

Her death was consistent with a compressive neck injury.

What was the murder weapon?

The yellow strap tied around Raviz’s neck resembled the strap from a sling bag belonging to her husband.

The coroner said there was a basis to suspect foul play based on the evidence uncovered.

The coroner said: “In the circumstances, I find Ms Raviz’s death to be an unlawful killing, likely perpetrated by her husband.”

What are the evidence against the husband?

The deceased’s blood was found on her husband’s soiled jeans and sandals that were retrieved from his home.

The coroner said Raviz’s husband’s subsequent sudden departure from Singapore after his wife died was unexplained.

Victim said husband was abusive

Raviz worked as a foreign domestic worker in a flat in Pasir Ris.

She stayed with her employers since October 2016.

A year earlier, she got married.

Her husband was a process maintenance worker who lived in a dormitory.

He had worked in Singapore since 2007.

However, the coroner’s court heard that Raviz was unhappy about her marriage.

Her husband was allegedly abusive and repeatedly cheated on her.

Raviz’s employer was aware of the situation.

The employer knew that:

• Raviz was having an unhappy marriage

• Raviz’s husband took all her salary

• Raviz’s husband was caught cheating on her multiple times

• Raviz wanted to end the marriage and leave Singapore

• Raviz wanted to return to the Philippines in mid-September without telling her husband

• Raviz’s husband had threatened to kill her if she decided to leave him

The employer then informed the firm that employed Raviz’s husband about the threat.

Day of the alleged murder

Raviz met her husband on the morning of Sept. 2, 2018, which was a routine she kept up with on Sundays.

The couple boarded a bus in the direction of Tampines Road, EZ-Link records showed.

Raviz alighted at the bus stop along Tampines Road before Defu Lane 2 at 4.17pm.

It was believed she was murdered some time after this.

Her husband later boarded a taxi at 4.52pm.

He was spotted returning to the dormitory at 5.12pm by a colleague.

He was without his yellow-strapped sling bag that he had with him earlier.

He was seen leaving the dormitory with luggage after 6pm by another colleague.

He then went to a travel agency in Kitchener Road and bought a ticket for a flight to Dhaka, Bangladesh.

He then called a colleague to tell him he would not be returning to the dorm that day.

Some 12 hours later, he flew out of Singapore at around 5.30am on Sept. 3, 2018.

He did not tell any of his colleagues about his his flight to Dhaka out of Singapore.

Missing person reports

Raviz’s employers lodged a missing person report that day after their helper did not return home on Sunday.

Her husband’s company lodged a missing person report a day later on Monday when he did not show up for work.

Body found three days later

On Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, the Singapore police found Raviz’s body in thick vegetation about 5m away from the main footpath.

It was already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The field was along Tampines Road.

The place of residence of Raviz’s husband was searched.

A blue polo T-shirt, a pair of jeans and sandals resembling what he had worn on the day of the incident were uncovered.

The clothing had mud stains on them.

A crumpled taxi receipt was also found in the jeans pocket for a trip on Sept. 2, 2018.

Efforts by the Singapore police are ongoing to trace the suspect’s whereabouts.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued.

He remains at large.