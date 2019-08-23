Lianhe Zaobao responds to reader criticisms that it lionised Kong Hee after his prison release

Singapore’s Chinese-language broadsheet Lianhe Zaobao recently published two articles covering the release of City Harvest Church (CHC) founder and pastor Kong Hee from prison.

Advertisement

Coverage of Kong’s release & first day back at church

One article, published on Aug. 23, detailed the day of Kong’s release from jail the day before.

The title read: “After two years and four months, Kong Hee, sporting a head of white hair and wearing a smile, gets released from jail”

Advertisement

Describing his appearance and mentioning that Kong was wearing a white polo shirt and a black cap, the article noted that he had lost quite a bit of weight.

It also reported Kong saying to the reporters present: “Thank you very much, everyone. I hope everyone have a good dinner later.”

In addition, the article mentioned that Kong celebrated his birthday the day after he was released, saying that his friends and family decorated his home’s balcony with lights and photos, and that they cheered when Kong stepped into his house.

It ended with a letter the City Harvest Church (CHC) management published on its website on the day he was released, saying Kong, who had been “studying” in prison, asked church members to continue praying for him and his family.

Advertisement

As for the other article, it covered his first day back in CHC, saying he thanked his church members for “not giving up and staying by his side to rebuild the church together”.

In addition, it explained the criminal breach of trust that he committed along with five other church members.

Both articles mentioned that Kong was released before serving his full sentence due to his “good behaviour”.

Reader’s criticism

However, not all readers found Zaobao’s coverage palatable.

A reader by the name of Zhang Senlin took issue with the newspaper’s coverage, saying in a letter Zaobao published online on Aug. 27 that it glorified Kong’s release, and likening the description to that of a hero’s welcome, as if he was not a convicted criminal.

Advertisement

Zhang said Zaobao’s coverage of Kong Hee’s release was also akin to that of a soldier who fought a triumphant war, or a surgeon who had completed a successful operation.

In addition, the letter writer said the coverage missed out on using the case as a cautionary tale for its readers to avoid following in Kong Hee’s footsteps, and “did not have a tinge of repentance nor reflection”.

In addition, he suspected that the reporters covering Kong’s release approached the case with the angle of “entertaining the masses”, adding that he thought “entertainment news” should not be confused with “societal news” that seek to keep the public informed.

Zhang also felt that while crime prevention depends on the legislature, judicial system and law enforcers, media outlets can also play an important role in “helping to lower the crime rates in society”.

Zaobao responds to criticisms

To address the criticism, Zaobao published a response.

Written by Wu Xindi, the Editor-in-chief of Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao, the response was titled, “To apply greater caution onto the handling of Kong Hee’s release from jail”.

Advertisement

The response said Kong is a public figure, and so, the public is interested in knowing more about his condition after his release from prison, the Zaobao piece said.

“In the entire process (of covering the case), we simply wanted to truthfully and objectively report on his situation and his thoughts (on his release), and have absolutely no intention to support or praise him,” wrote Wu.

Here’s part of his written response, roughly translated:

“However, from the feedback we’ve received over the past few days, it’s apparent that many readers have had a different interpretation (of our coverage). This means that I could have given more thorough consideration to the coverage of the case, especially since readers might develop a different impression of the news after reading the articles. We’ve noticed the feedback from readers, and shall apply what we’ve learnt from this experience onto future cases. As for the reader’s view that the mass media should shoulder the responsibility of social morality, and inform the public about cases of criminal punishment, as well as cover more positive news stories, we are on the same page. This has also been consistent with what our team has been striving for all these years. We hope that readers will continue to support our hard work.”

Advertisement

Top image via City Harvest Church & Lianhe Zaobao