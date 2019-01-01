ITE lecturer’s comic about struggles & joys of becoming a father too real

Parenthood is a lifelong journey, and ITE lecturer Jason Wang offered a glimpse of what being a father means to him.

On Aug. 22, he posted a series of comics that depicted his journey from a married man to a father.

They were intended as a birthday dedication to his one-year-old son.

Diary of a Dad

Titled “Diary of a Dad”, the comic begins with Wang confessing that unlike his wife, he did not do much to prepare for the arrival of his son:

Difficulties feeding and putting baby to sleep

The realities of looking after a baby sank in only after the family’s confinement nanny left, and Wang and his wife were left on their own:

No time for hobbies

In the past, Wang had time to do the things he loved:

But with the baby, things were different:

He added that he felt like a “prisoner”.

Marital quarrels

Conflicts between Wang and his wife over the baby also started to happen:

Burdened by son

And there were even times where Wang felt that his son was a burden to him:

Sunshine after the rain

However, these tough times didn’t last, and things soon got better:

Wang slowly began to enjoy fatherhood and spending time with his son:

And he learnt to put family before himself:

Striving to be the best father he can be

Wang ends the comic by saying that he has learnt so much over the past year, and will keep trying to be the best father he can be for his son:

Which is a heartwarming sentiment many fathers can probably relate to.

You can read the full comic here:

Top image from Jason Wang’s Facebook page.