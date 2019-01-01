11,054 cartons of duty unpaid cigarettes stuffed inside paper rolls seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Woodlands Checkpoint officers uncovered and seized more than 11,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside paper rolls.

This is the second-largest haul of duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) within a month.

A total of 11,054 cartons and 402 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden inside the consignment.

At about 6.20am on Friday, Aug. 23, officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a consignment of paper rolls.

They then directed the Malaysia-registered lorry for further checks.

The driver, a 31-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested and the case was handed to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$1,075,010 and S$78,610 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.

ICA also said: “The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.”