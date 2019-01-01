fbpx

11,054 cartons of duty unpaid cigarettes stuffed inside paper rolls seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Endless supply of illegal cigarettes trying to enter Singapore.

Belmont Lay | August 27, 11:56 pm

Woodlands Checkpoint officers uncovered and seized more than 11,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside paper rolls.

This is the second-largest haul of duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) within a month.

A total of 11,054 cartons and 402 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden inside the consignment.

At about 6.20am on Friday, Aug. 23, officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a consignment of paper rolls.

They then directed the Malaysia-registered lorry for further checks.

The driver, a 31-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested and the case was handed to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$1,075,010 and S$78,610 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.

The biggest haul this month involved 12,479 cartons of illegal cigarettes hidden in concrete:

12,479 cartons of cigarettes inside concrete seized from lorry at Tuas, S$1.3m tax evaded: ICA

ICA also said: “The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.”

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

