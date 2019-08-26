Hong Kong reporters sometimes outnumber police during protests

Hong Kong has been gripped by increasingly violent protests entering their 13th week.

Scenes of police clashing with different factions of protesters with different objectives and propensities for violence have produced iconic images to forever immortalise the convulsion that has gripped the Special Administrative Region.

Group of reporters taking picture of single riot police

Yet another iconic image has emerged on Saturday, Aug. 24, which can be dubbed “media-ception”:

A riot police officer was captured in the photo aiming what appears to be a rubber bullet rifle at protesters after positioning himself behind a wall.

While he is doing his job, a large crowd of reporters, most of whom were wearing the signature yellow reflective high-visibility vests to alert warring factions that they were media, were aiming their cameras at him to try and get a good shot.

The following is one of the many shots taken of the lone police by the many reporters present.

Here are some other photos of reporters crowding around to get a good shot.

Reactions

Naturally, Hong Kong online commenters were tickled to the core by the scene, with some of them leaving snarky comments.

“This police officer should feel really good about himself, thinks he’s the lead character.”

“A close-up, he can publish a photo book now!

“No identification number again.”

On-the-ground reporting in Hong Kong

Reporters covering the protests on the ground have had to endure certain conditions that they otherwise would not have to experience under normal circumstances.

For instance, they had to put up with extremely bright lights shone by police, presumably to prevent them from taking photos.

Angry popo, Wong Tai Sin edition, shortly before they fired tear gas again pic.twitter.com/agAuLtEjjH — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) August 3, 2019

Police keep flashing lights at reporters near #YuenLong MTR station #HongKongProtest pic.twitter.com/X8jSV7sKyS — Jimmy Choi (@jimcyf) July 27, 2019

Reporters had also accused the police of firing tear gas at them even after identifying themselves as the press.

They were also verbally abused while doing their job.

Back in June when the first cases of police brutality emerged, many reporters had claimed the police had deliberately obstructed their work, with one saying an officer replied, “Reporter, your head” to him, along with an expletive, when he displayed his press pass.

In addition, there were cases of TVB reporters getting attacked by frontline protesters for the company was seen to be projecting a pro-extradition bill stance.

Reporters were also kicked, spat on, and assaulted by demonstrators at pro-police rallies.

Other iconic photos

Several iconic photos have emerged from the mass rallies and clashes between the police and protesters, such as this Singaporean traveller who just wanted to get home:

And this CNA reporter who was separated from her crew on ground zero:

Protests so far

A renewed round of violent clashes between frontline protesters and the police occurred over the 12th weekend, despite a peaceful, large-scale rally taking place in the weekend before.

One particular incident saw several police officers draw their guns, as one of them fired a shot at the sky after he felt that his life was being threatened.

While protests first started in June against the proposed extradition bill that has since been declared “dead” by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, they have since evolved into a broader call for greater democracy and political freedoms.

Top image adapted via Stand News