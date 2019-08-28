Standard Chartered announces 2020 marathon date in Hong Kong, Hongkongers troll

The city of Hong Kong is currently convulsing from 12 weeks of protests.

But this does not mean its residents cannot live their lives as per usual, or at least try to do so.

British multinational banking company Standard Chartered announced on Monday, Aug. 26, its next annual marathon will be on Feb. 9, 2020.

As with previous marathons, the day happens to be a weekend.

Reactions

Hongkongers online, congruent with their internet culture, have left snarky comments on the post making the announcement.

Perhaps the irony of trying to organise a large-scale marathon while the city is going through a series of protests, especially on the weekends, was not lost on them.

Or perhaps they were channeling their dissatisfaction with the way the Hong Kong police have been dealing with the protests.

Here are some of their comments, laced with grievances, roughly translated.

Complaints against the police

“Possible to arrange one or more from the Special Tactical Squad to chase after me, I’ll like to win the race.”

“The running apparel itself does not have anywhere to place the number tag, is it okay not to display the runners’ identification numbers?”

“Is it possible to ensure that no police takes part (in the marathon)? It’s for the safety of the runners.”

“I’d like to ask if registered places can be passed on to others, because it is still not known if people who are healthy now will be beaten till they become paralysed in half a year’s time.”

“I haven’t taken part in full marathons, can the police be arranged to fire tear gas behind the runners? If so, I’d most probably be able to run far.”

“Police be like: The runners are taking part in a mass gathering that’s not been approved, please leave immediately, or else we will forcefully disperse you! (and then they will fire tear gas after raising the black flag as a warning)”

“After the flag-off using the sound of tear gas being fired, runners will first discover there are baton-holding police from the Special Tactical Squad chasing after them. Runners who are slower will be “pushed” onto the ground as they are suspected to be interfering with the work of the police. In the middle of the course, warning flags will be raised. Those who choose to continue down the path instead of going with an alternative route will have rubber bullets shot at them (target area limited to the head area). 90 minutes into the race, the police will start clearing the area, and all runners who remain will be arrested. If you’re able to outrun the Hong Kong police, you’ll enter another challenge where you’ll face attacks from a large number of white-clad people wielding wooden sticks while holding the (Chinese) national flag. There’ll be blue-clad people holding knives attacking you too. There’s a chance this will cause permanent damage. If you’ve successfully reached the finish line, congrats! You’ll receive an invitation to receive a prize in mainland China, and you’ll be escorted by the police there. But when you’re returning to Hong Kong, you might be detained for reasons such as “soliciting prostitutes” or “posing a danger to national security”.

“The running course happens to pass through places where the police often release tear gas (Tsuen Wan, Central, Sai Wan, Wan Chai, Yau Tsim Mong). Can the organisers ensure that runners are fully equipped with a basic face mask, eye mask, helmet and body armour? It’s for the sake of the runners’ health, in case the police realise they need to fire tear gas. Thank you.”

“I’ll like to ask what colour will the running apparel be? I strongly request black.”

MTR seen to be siding with the police & govt

“A mass activity! Will the MTR stations be closed again?” (MTR shut down some of its stations on Aug. 24 and 25 ahead of planned protests. Trains, however, were still arranged for the police. The move came after Chinese state media criticised the MTR for allowing “rioters” to get away after clashing with the police, but MTR denied they were under any pressure from Beijing.)

Protests so far

While protests first started in June against the proposed extradition bill that has since been declared “dead” by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, they have evolved into a broader call for greater democracy and political freedoms.

Protesters have also repeatedly denounced the excessive force used by the police in dealing with the frontline protesters, who have been characterised as “rioters” by the police and Hong Kong government.

Their demands for the government to order an independent inquiry into protest clashes and perceived police brutality have been been consistently rejected.

The Hong Kong police said that a total of 136 out of 883 people arrested have been charged since the anti-establishment protests started in June, according to South China Morning Post.

In contrast, none from the triad-linked group who attacked protesters and commuters in a train station in Yuen Long on July 22 had been charged.

The protests are entering its 13th week with no signs of letting up.

Protesters have recently called for a city-wide strike on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 2 and 3.

