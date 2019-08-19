fbpx

Indonesian riders call for protest outside M’sia embassy after M’sian taxi boss allegedly insults Go-Jek

He also attributed Go-Jek's success in Indonesia to the country supposedly having a higher rate of poverty.

Matthias Ang | August 28, 12:11 pm

Indonesian rider-partners of Go-Jek are up in arms over insulting remarks allegedly made by Shamsubahrin Ismail, the founder of Malaysian taxi firm Big Blue Taxi.

The motorcyclists have since threatened to stage a protest outside the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta involving about 10,000 people, on September 3, if Shamsubahrin does not apologise, reported both Malaysiakini and Bernama.

Described Go-Jek as a service for “poor people”

In the video, which was taken at a press conference at Big Blue Taxi Services headquarters at Wisma Central on August 21, the taxi firm boss said Go-Jek could operate in Malaysia, but not ferry passengers around.

He added that they did not want Malaysian towns to look like towns in Indonesia, Thailand, India, Vietnam and Cambodia.

He said that these were poor countries, while Malaysia was a rich country, and that Go-Jek was a service for “poor people” in Jakarta, Thailand, India and Cambodia.

Indonesian riders upset with the video

The video struck a raw nerve in Indonesia.

Igun Wicaksono, president of a national e-hailing riders association said that Shamsubahrin’s statement had demeaned their profession, reported Malaysiakini.

He also explained that the demand for an apology and clarification from Shamsubahrin had been sent in an earlier letter to the Malaysian embassy.

As such, it is likely Indonesian riders will come down from cities surrounding Jakarta to participate in the September 3 protest, should Shamsubahrin fail to apologise by August 29.

As per Igun:

“We estimate that some 10,000 e-hailing riders will come down to Jakarta to surround the Malaysian embassy….From Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi, Bandung, Sumatera…they have confirmed their attendance.”

Opposed introduction of Go-Jek in Malaysia

At the same conference, Shamsubahrin voiced his opposition towards the introduction of Go-Jek into Malaysia, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The proposal was first raised by Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq earlier in August, reported The Star.

Slamming Syed for his proposal, Shamsubahrin gave the following reasons for his opposition towards the move:

  • That Go-Jek as a career did not ensure a promising future for Malaysian youth, who were essentially being called to “become dispatchers”,
  • That Go-Jek could be done in Indonesia because, unlike Malaysia, “their poverty rate is very high”, and
  • That women can hug the Go-Jek riders in Indonesia, which is unacceptable in Malaysian society.

I’ll do it myself

Shamsubahrin further called for the government to solve problems facing e-hailing and taxi drivers in Malaysia first, and added that he would call for a protest in the event that Go-Jek receives approval from the government.

He added:

I will lead the protest myself, we will go to Putrajaya, and if possible, we will do it in front of Syed Saddiq’s house and (Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony) Loke’s house.”

Top image collage from Shamsubahrin Ismail Facebook and Go-Jek Indonesia Facebook.

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

