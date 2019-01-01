fbpx

S’pore heritage brand Glory Catering’s Peranakan restaurant in Katong closing on Aug. 31, 2019

'Thank you so much for giving us the honour to cook for you and serve you', they wrote in a Facebook post.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 28, 11:08 am

Singaporean heritage Peranakan food brand Glory Catering is closing its one and only shopfront along East Coast Road at the end of this month.

Heritage brand

For more than 50 years, the brand has been a longtime popular spot among Singaporeans for traditional dishes including nasi padang, lontong, their signature popiah and kueh pie tee and a good variety of other nyonya kuehs.

Katong outlet closing on Aug. 31, 2019

In a Facebook post, the food group announced the closure of its Katong Peranakan restaurant on Aug. 31, 2019, as part of “regrouping efforts”.

While the restaurant will cease operations, Singaporeans will still be able to order Glory’s catering services online, and its packed snacks at petrol kiosks and supermarkets.

If you used to frequent the shop, you’ve got a couple more days to reminisce the old days, and grab your last rolls of popiah and pieces of kuehs.

Top photos via Glory Catering’s website and Facebook page

About Zhangxin Zheng

