fbpx

Back

National Museum of S’pore giving free 200 cups of 500ml Gong Cha Milk Tea daily till Sept. 15, 2019

From 12pm to 3pm.

Belmont Lay | August 31, 02:35 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

People who frequent the Dhoby Ghaut area, such as Singapore Management University students and those who hang out at YMCA, have been secretly drinking free Gong Cha milk tea since Aug. 23, 2019.

This is because the National Museum of Singapore at Stamford Road has been giving out 200 cups of Gong Cha Milk Tea daily between 12pm to 3pm.

All one has to do to get a free 500ml cup of milk tea is to show up with a bottle of your own to hold the contents of the milk tea.

Packaging Matters exhibition

This is part of the museum’s Packaging Matters exhibition and it serves to entice museum-goers to step in to take a look-see.

It is also to encourage everyone to adopt environmentally friendly practices and reduce single-use plastic disposables.

The free Gong Cha Milk Tea offer lasts till Sept. 15, 2019.

The milk tea supply every day will be while stocks last.

Some advice though:

Don’t show up with a bottle with a narrow opening that makes it impossible to fill without getting the milk tea everywhere:

No, there will be no straws provided.

You’re welcome.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

August 2019 to be S'pore's driest August ever since records started in 1869

Not looking good.

August 31, 01:35 am

Actress Vivian Lai reveals why she kept silent about husband's Pokka saga all this time

She said she is under a lot of stress.

August 31, 12:38 am

S'porean reporter expelled from China after reporting on Xi Jinping's cousin

China will kick out reporters that tarnish its reputation.

August 31, 12:25 am

China rejected Hong Kong plan to appease protesters

Not going to yield.

August 30, 08:07 pm

JJ Lin adds 2nd concert after 1st one sold out within 1.5 hours

JJ Lin's first time at National Stadium.

August 30, 07:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close