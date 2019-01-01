National Museum of S’pore giving free 200 cups of 500ml Gong Cha Milk Tea daily till Sept. 15, 2019

People who frequent the Dhoby Ghaut area, such as Singapore Management University students and those who hang out at YMCA, have been secretly drinking free Gong Cha milk tea since Aug. 23, 2019.

This is because the National Museum of Singapore at Stamford Road has been giving out 200 cups of Gong Cha Milk Tea daily between 12pm to 3pm.

All one has to do to get a free 500ml cup of milk tea is to show up with a bottle of your own to hold the contents of the milk tea.

Packaging Matters exhibition

This is part of the museum’s Packaging Matters exhibition and it serves to entice museum-goers to step in to take a look-see.

It is also to encourage everyone to adopt environmentally friendly practices and reduce single-use plastic disposables.

The free Gong Cha Milk Tea offer lasts till Sept. 15, 2019.

The milk tea supply every day will be while stocks last.

Some advice though:

Don’t show up with a bottle with a narrow opening that makes it impossible to fill without getting the milk tea everywhere:

No, there will be no straws provided.

You’re welcome.