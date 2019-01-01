fbpx

Dying dog nodding to favourite song sung by owner breaks internet’s heart

Okey, hope you are in a better place now.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 29, 02:21 am

It’s never easy to part with loved ones.

A Korean family had to bid goodbye to their beloved dog named “Okey”, after spending 16 years together.

An unbearably sad video of Okey’s final moments has been circulating online since Aug. 19, 2019.

The video has been shared more than 4,000 times and garnered 262,000 views on Facebook.

In the video, a young boy carries Okey in his arms while its “mum” sings a song to it.

The song is supposedly Okey’s favourite song.

Each time Okey hears the song, it would still take the cue to nod to it despite being visibly frail.

The woman also repeatedly said to Okey, “Mummy loves you a lot, you know right?”.

Again, Okey nods in response, which made it even harder for the duo to bid farewell to their dog.

In the video, the woman also thanked Okey and wished that it was not hurting.

Towards the end, she comforted the young boy — already sobbing uncontrollably — to not cry, as that would frighten the dog.

Okey’s “mum” then placed her hand on its body and told it to leave peacefully.

The boy could not suppress his sadness anymore at the end and started wailing.

The woman then took Okey into her arms and cried silently too.

Okey had been hospitalised for two years.

The owners decided to bring it back home to care for it personally and spend time with it.

As much as they had expected this day to come, they did not expect it to come so soon.

