S’pore construction workers help girl clean up spilled coffee in train

Spilling a drink in a public space happens to the best of us, and it can be quite embarrassing.

Thankfully, Singapore is full of kind strangers that are more than willing to help out, as this particular situation has demonstrated.

On Aug. 31, Facebook user Sharen MingHui witnessed a girl who was travelling on the East-West Line spill her coffee in the train.

Really quite a mess.

Fellow Singaporeans, construction workers helped out

As with any responsible Singaporean, she tried to clean up the spill and apologised to fellow commuters for the inconvenience.

A few commuters tried to help with a few tissues, but they were barely enough to go around.

Thankfully, two construction workers came to her rescue, using their gloves to clean up the spillage.

One of them even helped to wipe the floor as well.

Uploading two photos of the incident onto Facebook, Sharen noted that “the ones that really went out of their way to help was not most of our fellow Singaporeans but the under-appreciated construction workers”.

The post has since garnered more than 1200 shares, with commenters praising the kindness of the construction workers.

“We still have good people in our society!”

Others pointed out that rules on the MRT state that no food nor drink should be consumed in the train, and thus the girl shouldn’t have brought her coffee onboard.

In any case, kindness is always welcome on a train, or anywhere in Singapore.

