S’pore construction workers help girl clean up spilled coffee in train

We've all bean there.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 31, 02:51 pm

Spilling a drink in a public space happens to the best of us, and it can be quite embarrassing.

Thankfully, Singapore is full of kind strangers that are more than willing to help out, as this particular situation has demonstrated.

On Aug. 31, Facebook user Sharen MingHui witnessed a girl who was travelling on the East-West Line spill her coffee in the train.

Image may contain: shoes
Photo via Sharen MingHui’s Facebook post

Really quite a mess.

Fellow Singaporeans, construction workers helped out

As with any responsible Singaporean, she tried to clean up the spill and apologised to fellow commuters for the inconvenience.

A few commuters tried to help with a few tissues, but they were barely enough to go around.

Thankfully, two construction workers came to her rescue, using their gloves to clean up the spillage.

One of them even helped to wipe the floor as well.

Uploading two photos of the incident onto Facebook, Sharen noted that “the ones that really went out of their way to help was not most of our fellow Singaporeans but the under-appreciated construction workers”.

Image may contain: one or more people and shoes
Photo via Sharen MingHui’s Facebook post

The post has since garnered more than 1200 shares, with commenters praising the kindness of the construction workers.

Screenshot via Sharen MingHui’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Sharen MingHui’s Facebook post

“We still have good people in our society!”

Screenshot via Sharen MingHui’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Sharen MingHui’s Facebook post

Others pointed out that rules on the MRT state that no food nor drink should be consumed in the train, and thus the girl shouldn’t have brought her coffee onboard.

In any case, kindness is always welcome on a train, or anywhere in Singapore.

You can see her full post here:

Top image adapted via Sharen MingHui’s Facebook post.

