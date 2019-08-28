fbpx

S’pore Botanic Gardens lake dries up even more despite rain past few days

Still not enough rain.

Ashley Tan | August 28, 03:32 pm

The whole of Singapore gained some brief respite from the atrocious July and August heat, when the heavens finally opened in the last week of August 2019.

Singaporeans were treated to some thundery showers in the late afternoon and morning yesterday and the day before.

Month-long dry spell in S’pore ends with heavy rain on Aug. 26, 2019

Shrunk even more

The dry spell had been taking a toll on water bodies in Singapore, particularly the one at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Eco Lake, which is usually flourishing with plants and wildlife, had been slowly dwindling, with the grass around it turning brown.

However, two days of rain did not appear to have been enough to restore some of the water to its previous state.

Here’s what the lake, already shrinking, looked like around 10 days ago on Aug. 16.

S’pore Botanic Gardens lake drying up, likely because July & August 2019 way too hot

And here’s what it looks like on Aug. 28, according to a photo posted by one Andrew Leong.

The lake has clearly shrunk even further.

Photo by Andrew Leong / FB

These photos are a far cry from what Eco Lake usually looks like.

Photo by Jane Li / FB

Concerns about lake

Some comments online expressed concerns that heavy rains were not enough to save the parched plants and drying lake.

Another hoped that the ducks and black swans, the lake’s inhabitants, would get back their home soon.

The Meteorological Services Singapore have predicted more thundery showers to be expected in the last week of August.

With the northeast monsoon approaching soon in December, perhaps more then will restore Eco Lake to its full capacity.

In the long-term, temperatures in Singapore have been predicted to rise even more.

Researchers have postulated that Singapore could reach 40ºC by 2045 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed.

Top photo from Andrew Leong / FB

