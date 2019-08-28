S’pore Botanic Gardens lake dries up even more despite rain past few days
Still not enough rain.
The whole of Singapore gained some brief respite from the atrocious July and August heat, when the heavens finally opened in the last week of August 2019.
Singaporeans were treated to some thundery showers in the late afternoon and morning yesterday and the day before.
Shrunk even more
The dry spell had been taking a toll on water bodies in Singapore, particularly the one at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.
Eco Lake, which is usually flourishing with plants and wildlife, had been slowly dwindling, with the grass around it turning brown.
However, two days of rain did not appear to have been enough to restore some of the water to its previous state.
Here’s what the lake, already shrinking, looked like around 10 days ago on Aug. 16.
And here’s what it looks like on Aug. 28, according to a photo posted by one Andrew Leong.
The lake has clearly shrunk even further.
These photos are a far cry from what Eco Lake usually looks like.
Concerns about lake
Some comments online expressed concerns that heavy rains were not enough to save the parched plants and drying lake.
Another hoped that the ducks and black swans, the lake’s inhabitants, would get back their home soon.
The Meteorological Services Singapore have predicted more thundery showers to be expected in the last week of August.
With the northeast monsoon approaching soon in December, perhaps more then will restore Eco Lake to its full capacity.
In the long-term, temperatures in Singapore have been predicted to rise even more.
Researchers have postulated that Singapore could reach 40ºC by 2045 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed.
