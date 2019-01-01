Driver of BMW parked in loading/unloading bay allegedly called police as lorry unloading goods blocked its way

Here’s a story about self-entitlement and wasting public resources to make you angry.

On Aug. 26, 2019, a blue BMW Z4 was parked in the loading/unloading bay beneath Block 8 Boon Keng Road.

The driver of the BMW was not in the vehicle.

A furniture rental lorry subsequently needed to park in the loading/unloading bay to make a delivery of bulky items.

The driver of the BMW still had not returned despite 15 minutes of waiting, so the lorry driver decided to park in front of the BMW to unload the goods.

In the midst of the unloading, the BMW driver — a woman — came back and requested the lorry move aside.

She wanted to drive off but her car was blocked.

However, the lorry was unable to move aside immediately as it was carrying out its delivery halfway.

The woman driver than allegedly called her partner and police to the scene.

The woman’s partner showed up in a blue Porsche, with a three-digit license plate that matched the three digits on the BMW’s license plate.

By the time the police arrived, the lorry was done with the unloading activities and had moved aside.

A post about this incident was shared to SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

It did not say what happened after the police arrived.