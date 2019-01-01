Jobless Australian man, 45, jailed 12 days for shoplifting S$10,294.85 worth of goods at Changi Airport Terminal 1 & 2 transit

An unemployed Australian man was sentenced to 12 days’ jail on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, for stealing S$10,294.85 worth of goods from Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 within three hours.

He pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

Bailey Chad Phillip, 45 was in transit at Changi Airport when he embarked on his shoplifting spree.

He made stopover in Singapore on Aug. 12.

He was flying back to Melbourne from Germany.

What he stole

Phillip started by stealing from the Terminal 2 Departure Transit’s Duty Free Singapore Liquor and Wines shop.

He took two bottles of Johnnie Walker whiskey, one bottle of Chivas Regal whiskey, three cans of Carlsberg beer, and three packets of Dunhill cigarettes, among other things.

He later stole from other shops at Terminal 2.

These other items included two bottles of branded perfume worth S$176.60, headphones, and a Bluetooth speaker.

At Terminal 1 Departure Transit, Phillip stole a S$3,390 Fur Sling bag from apparel shop Fendi, and three more earpieces.

In total, Phillip stole items worth a total S$10,294.85.

How he was arrested

Phillip was arrested at the airport.

All the items were recovered.

The security supervisor of the DFS Venture called the Airport Police Division after a colleague noticed the Fendi bag was missing.

CCTV footage was reviewed.

Phillip, who was not represented, has been in remand since Aug. 16.

He told the court that he was not thinking straight before he committed the offences.

He had taken a mixture of anxiety medication and alcohol, he said.

For theft, he could have been jailed up to three years, or fined, or both

Previously: