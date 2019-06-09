fbpx

Yoshinoya Japan releases ready-to-eat canned meals in 6 flavours for S$10.26 each

Hope it comes to Singapore soon.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 3, 03:12 pm

Yoshinoya is a Japanese chain known for their relatively affordable beef bowls.

And they’re taking things to another level.

Instant beef bowl in a can

The eatery has since gone on to produce a line of canned Yoshinoya meals.

Here it is.

Image via Yoshinoya Japan webshop

Six different “rice bowls” are available.

This includes the all-time favourite, the standard beef bowl:


Yakiniku beef:
Image via Yoshinoya Japan webshop

Yakitori chicken:

Image via Yoshinoya Japan webshop

Pork:

Image via Yoshinoya Japan webshop

Ginger pork:

Image via the Yoshinoya Japan webshop

Last but not least, salted grilled mackerel:

Image via the Yoshinoya Japan webshop

Best of all, they’re all ready to eat, without the need for any additional cooking.

This probably comes as a lifesaver for not only lazy students and busy office workers, but also makes for a delicious emergency supply in times of disaster, SoraNews24 noted.

Do note that the canned meals come with Kin no Ibuki brown rice grown from the Miyagi prefecture, so if you are one of those people who can’t stand eating brown rice, you might have to give this a pass.

Where to buy

These cans come in a pack of six, where you can either get all six flavours all one single flavour.

A pack of six costs 4,860 yen (S$61.59), which works out to be about S$10.26 for each can.

This is only available in Japan for now on Yoshinoya’s website, where delivery is free until July 1 within the country.

Perhaps Yoshinoya Singapore will also have these available for sale some time from now.

Top image adapted via the Yoshinoya Japan webshop

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

