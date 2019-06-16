fbpx

1,000kg of durians selling for S$1 each at Yishun Park Hawker Centre on June 29, 2019

More dishes are available for S$1 too.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 11, 03:51 pm

If you love to eat and love durians in particular, here’s a carnival you won’t want to miss.

S$1 Carnival at Yishun Park Hawker Centre

Yishun Park Hawker Centre, operated by the Timbre Group, is having S$1 carnival on June 29, 2019, from 11am to 5pm.

At the carnival, one can try sample-portions of food from 26 hawkers at only S$1 each.

They will also be selling a total of 1000kg of durians such as Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawns, and D24 at S$1 each with every purchase of the S$1 sampling dishes.

Durian lovers can also learn how to choose durians at a free durian workshop.

The S$1 carnival will also have family-friendly activities such as kids craft, bouncy castle and photo booths.

Quite a good day out before school starts for the kids.

Image from Yishun Park Hawker Centre Facebook.

Driving human traffic to the hawker centre

Yishun Park Hawker Centre is located 1.3km away from the MRT station and Northpoint City.

The hawkers have been trying hard to woo diners, especially after its novelty has worn off.

With the S$1 carnival, hopefully, more people will get to know the food options at the hawker centre better.

2 young Yishun Park hawkers uncertain about their future. People just aren’t visiting the hawker centre.

Top photo collage from PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay and Yishun Park Hawker Centre website screengrab

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

