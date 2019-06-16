fbpx

S$18.80 nett for seafood mini wok + free flow Xiao Long Baos & pan-fried dumplings in Woodlands

Buffet time.

Mandy How | June 12, 06:51 pm

Master Wang in Woodlands has a good deal for those with huge appetites for xiao long baos (XLBs) and Chinese-style dumplings.

For S$18.80 nett, you get free flow XLBs, pan-fried and steamed dumplings, plus one complimentary seafood mini wok.

Children under 12 dine for S$$13.80 nett.

The XLBs come in three flavours: Original, scallop, and la la (clam).

Things to note

Here are several things to note if you’re interested in the buffet:

  • It only runs from Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm – 8pm
  • Limited to 25pax/day

Strangely enough, the eatery’s Facebook caption differs from the poster, and states that the buffet will be available from 5pm to 8:30pm for 30pax/day, due to popular demand.

You are encouraged to call 87333171 for reservations.

Top image via @xlb06 on Instagram and Master Wang’s Facebook page

