S$18.80 nett for seafood mini wok + free flow Xiao Long Baos & pan-fried dumplings in Woodlands
Buffet time.
Master Wang in Woodlands has a good deal for those with huge appetites for xiao long baos (XLBs) and Chinese-style dumplings.
For S$18.80 nett, you get free flow XLBs, pan-fried and steamed dumplings, plus one complimentary seafood mini wok.
Children under 12 dine for S$$13.80 nett.
The XLBs come in three flavours: Original, scallop, and la la (clam).
Things to note
Here are several things to note if you’re interested in the buffet:
- It only runs from Mondays to Saturdays, 6pm – 8pm
- Limited to 25pax/day
Strangely enough, the eatery’s Facebook caption differs from the poster, and states that the buffet will be available from 5pm to 8:30pm for 30pax/day, due to popular demand.
You are encouraged to call 87333171 for reservations.
