North Koreans sing ‘I love you, China’ & form Xi Jinping’s face in stadium to welcome him

Very welcoming.

Belmont Lay | June 21, 12:02 pm

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have come out as best friends.

Both of them have agreed that strengthening bilateral ties was good for regional peace, North Korean state media KCNA said on Friday, June 21.

This is especially so at a time of “serious and complicated” international affairs, the North Korean state media also said.

Hero’s welcome

Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday, June 20, for a two-day visit.

It is the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

Xi Jinping to be first Chinese leader to visit North Korea in 14 years

Xi was greeted with massive fanfare characteristic of the North Korea regime.

The lavish welcome included a performance of the song I love you, China, and featured thousands of people holding up placards that formed a picture of Xi’s face and the Chinese flag.

North Korea’s major ally

China is the North’s only major ally — even though relations have often been strained.

Xi’s visit is strategic.

It bolsters an ailing ally under pressure from UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes.

It follows a breakdown in denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States.

The visit also comes a week before Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Osaka amid an ongoing trade dispute.

All smiles

Video footage and photos released by North Korean state media highlighted Kim and Xi with wide smiles.

They met each other at the airport, drove through Pyongyang’s streets in an open top limousine, and attended the “Mass Games” propaganda show.

Mass performance

KCNA said the Mass Games performance was specially prepared for the Chinese goodwill visit.

It was titled “Undefeated Socialism”.

The show also included the song Without the Communist Party, there is no new China.

Other KCNA photos showed Xi and Kim smiling and laughing at the airport, on the red carpet, gazing at cheering children and sitting with their wives.

The ruling party’s main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, ran a special expanded edition on Friday.

Eight out of 10 pages devoted to photos and text about Xi’s visit.

All photos via KCNA

