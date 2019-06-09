fbpx

Woman sprays water 4 floors down HDB block to chase away community cat

Anti-social behaviour.

Belmont Lay | June 5, 12:03 pm

A woman in Singapore has been caught on video clearly carrying out an anti-social act of chasing away a harmless community cat.

Her anti-cat antics were captured by a neighbour on a higher floor.

This is the video:

The cat she was targeting was resting on top of an extended shelter located at the ground floor.

The woman can be seen holding a bottle of water and taking aim at the cat below.

The cat, which appears to be black, can be seen momentarily resting on the shelter and then disappearing in the next frame after the woman starts spraying water down at it.

Not the first time

According to the numerous comments by the person who shot the video and uploaded it to Facebook, the incident took place in Beo Crescent.

And this was apparently not the first time the woman has done something of this nature.

Reactions

Besides many comments condemning the woman for her actions, some commenters have suggested reporting the incident to the Cat Welfare Society and Yishun Cat Patrol group that oversees animal welfare.

Others suggested informing the National Environment Agency about this act of high-rise littering.

