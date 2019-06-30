Shoppers push & shove one another at 6am Wisma Atria Adidas shoe drop frenzy

T-shirts are not the only apparel that can drive people crazy.

Advertisement

Video captures frenzy at Wisma Atria shoe drop

On June 22, Reddit user u/LeWilmon put up a video of what appeared to be a scramble during the opening hours of Wisma Atria shopping mall.

It showed Singaporeans at 6am fighting to be first to buy shoes.

According to the video’s caption, the frenzy happened in response to a regional-exclusive drop by Adidas of their new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Synth” shoes at AW Lab within the mall.

A Facebook post by AW Lab showed that the shoes were released on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a maximum of one pair per person.

The video appears to have been taken by someone who was part of the crowd.

Here is the video:

Advertisement

Breakdown of video

Multiple people seen bending down, preparing to crawl underneath the shutter as it opens.

Meanwhile, two mall staff members are seen standing on the other side of the shutter.

A female voice can be heard shouting, “Don’t push!”

Screams and shouts are then heard as the crowd surges forward, with people who successfully crawled to the other side of the shutter standing up to run.

A male voice is also heard saying, “Oh my God!” while a female voice is heard exclaiming “Ow!” repeatedly.

The crowd then ran forward as the shutters lifted higher.

Subsequently, as the crowd thinned towards the end of the video, a shoe is revealed to be lying on the ground, presumably dropped by somebody.

Redditors liken frenzy to a zombie horde

Many redditors appeared to be highly amused by the spectacle, with several comments likening the scene to that of a zombie horde in the video game Left 4 Dead 2.

Advertisement

Some commenters also picked up on the irony of dropping one’s shoe while scrambling to buy another pair of shoes.

Sold out

According to Playbook Asia, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Synth” was not just released at Wisma Atria — six other stores across Singapore also saw drops for the shoes on the same day.

These six other stores were:

JD Sports (ION),

Limited Edt (Marina Bay Sands),

Pedder on Scotts,

Footlocker (Jewel),

Adidas Originals Pacific Plaza,

Adidas Originals Vivo City.

Regionally, the release of the shoes were limited to Asia, Africa and Australia.

The shoe appears to have been sold out, according to Adidas’ website.

What’s more, typing in yeezy on Adidas’ website now shows the impending drop of a new model, the Yeezy Boost 700 Utility Black, slated for June 29.

It remains to be seen if this will cause another frenzy.

Advertisement

Top image collage from Reddit