Taiwan has a village full of adorable Winnie the Pooh murals, thanks to some like-minded youths

In a neighbourhood off Weiming Street, Taiwan, in the Siaying District, there’s a really eye-catching village.

Here’s the entrance.

See if you can spot the unique quality some of these houses share.

Yup, it’s a Winnie The Pooh extravaganza.

And as you can tell, this has served as quite the Instagram hotspot.

With certain murals being matched by predictable poses.

So how did this intensely colourful village spring up?

Youths taking action

The village itself was much like any other village before 2014.

In fact, a problem mentioned by one of the youths in the village was how young people might not wish to stay there.

That nondescriptness all changed when a group of youths decided to give the town some flavour.

According to The Taipei Times, the project was kicked off by seven mostly 26-year-olds back in 2014.

The impetus for the paint revolution came when Chen Chien-yu decided to spruce up his grandfather’s housing exterior with a bit of painting.

That ultimately led to the grand vision of a colourful cartoonish village.

Gathering some money to get paint, they resurfaced walls did up all the carpentry and painted the murals.

They told Taipei Times that while they initially painted Winnie the Pooh due to their collective nostalgia over the honey-loving bear.

They moved on to incorporate other cartoon characters as well.

Chen stated way back in 2014, that he intends to make the village known to the world. Turns out he kinda did.

Image collated from Calsze and Charles661318