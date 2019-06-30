Taiwan has a village full of adorable Winnie the Pooh murals, thanks to some like-minded youths
In a neighbourhood off Weiming Street, Taiwan, in the Siaying District, there’s a really eye-catching village.
Here’s the entrance.
See if you can spot the unique quality some of these houses share.
我在高雄的時候 我真的有想過自己回來要當警察 以我現在的體能狀態和運動量 我不敢說我是頭三名的優異生 但我卻能很肯定告訴你 我一定是前10名最耐勞的訓練班學員 我每天堅持做3至4小時運動 每天跑10公里回家再做1到2小時的體能訓練 當初可能是因為對於我的病情有幫助和身材體型而硬著皮頭做 但慢慢的 我發現自己真的愛上運動 高雄地方空曠沒遮沒掩 在30度的大太陽和沒有任何風的環境下跑10公里 其實真的不容易 但我越跑越喜歡 是運動教會我堅持不容易放棄 就算跑到滿身大汗(我是滴水那一種，衣服可以扭出水的) 回家還要做令人窒息的體能 我還是樂此不疲 因為我在這裡找到目標 找到夢想 本來想去考警察是覺得體能可以 但最近的新聞讓我不想當 我不想只為了服從命令 而違背良心做人 有人可能說 警察那邊如果多一些有良心的人 可能這會有點變化 可能會 但對不起 一個環境氣氛真的能影響到一個人的意志 當一件對的事只有你一直堅持在做 卻不斷被現實打壓被別人同化 你肯定你還能守護著你的初心嗎？ 所以，我後來有了更大的夢想。 至於是什麼，我就回來跟大家面對面分享啦 懂我的人都知道 我不喜歡文字表達感情 好了 到現在我為什麼還要一直堅持做這麼瘋狂的運動 是因為 我想用自己的方法 把自己變更強 變更壯 到時不用以警察的身分 我也能保護我想保護的人 保護我士生士長的香港 就算我多不想回來 我還是覺得 生於亂世，有種責任 就當為下一代付出一點綿力吧 香港 一起加油 我會回來 高雄一樣 等我❤️ 喔！後來，我真的是愛上做運動了 沒做一天 反而覺得周身很不自在呀！ 😆 我就是瘋子。怪怪的 #travel #taiwan #kaohsiung #beyourself #faith #dontlosthope #loveheal #believe #brave #optimistic #positive #smiles #keepit #高雄 #麻豆 #下左營 #小熊維尼彩繪村 #winniethepooh #winniethepoohlover #dreambig #workhard #achievement #workout #sportslover #runner #sportygirls #hongkong #capture
Yup, it’s a Winnie The Pooh extravaganza.
And as you can tell, this has served as quite the Instagram hotspot.
With certain murals being matched by predictable poses.
So how did this intensely colourful village spring up?
Youths taking action
The village itself was much like any other village before 2014.
In fact, a problem mentioned by one of the youths in the village was how young people might not wish to stay there.
That nondescriptness all changed when a group of youths decided to give the town some flavour.
According to The Taipei Times, the project was kicked off by seven mostly 26-year-olds back in 2014.
The impetus for the paint revolution came when Chen Chien-yu decided to spruce up his grandfather’s housing exterior with a bit of painting.
That ultimately led to the grand vision of a colourful cartoonish village.
Gathering some money to get paint, they resurfaced walls did up all the carpentry and painted the murals.
They told Taipei Times that while they initially painted Winnie the Pooh due to their collective nostalgia over the honey-loving bear.
They moved on to incorporate other cartoon characters as well.
Chen stated way back in 2014, that he intends to make the village known to the world. Turns out he kinda did.
Image collated from Calsze and Charles661318
