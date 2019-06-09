New community water park opens in Yishun Central, comes with showers & nursing rooms

Parents in Singapore looking for places to spend time with your children this June holiday, here’s something for you.

New community water park in Yishun

A new water park is now open next to Blk 307 in Yishun Central after 10 months of construction.

Here are some gifs of what it looks like:

According to The Straits Times, the 5,600sqm water park has three playing areas with a 3.5m-tall water curtain.

There are also shower and toilet facilities, as well as nursing rooms with hot water dispensers.

What’s even better is that the water park is free for public use.

The water park will open every day from 9am to 10pm.

Reportedly costing S$1.3 million to build, it was funded by the Community Improvement Projects Committee and the Nee Soon Town Council.

Here are some photos taken from the launch party on June 8:

Looks like fun.

All photos and videos by Louis Ng’s Facebook page