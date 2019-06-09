Social media account information now required for US visa application

If you’re travelling to the U.S. for work or study, you might want to take note.

Social media information now required for visa applications

Visa applicants to the U.S. will now have to submit the information of social media accounts, phone numbers and email addresses that they have used in the past five years.

This was the announcement made by the U.S. State Department on May 31, both the New York Times (NYT) and the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In a statement, the State Department explained that the policy was part of improving protection for U.S. citizens.

It said:

“National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening. We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect U.S. citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States.”

New application forms list up to 20 social media platforms

As such, new application forms now list several social platforms and require the applicant to provide the names of any accounts that they have had on the platforms, AP further reported.

According to Xinhua, the 20 listed social media platforms are as follows:

ASKfm,

Douban,

Facebook,

Flickr,

Google+,

Instagram,

LinkedIn,

MySpace,

Pinterest,

QZone,

Reddit,

Sina Weibo,

Tencent Weibo,

Tumblr,

Twitter,

Twoo,

Vine,

Vkontakte,

YouKu,

YouTube.

Applicants will also be given the option to provide the names of social media accounts that are not listed.

On top of that, applicants must also provide information from the past five years on their international travel and deportation statuses, as well as clarify whether any family members have been involved in terrorist activities.

Rules to apply to almost all immigrant and non-immigrant visas

AP highlighted that the new rules now apply to nearly all immigrant and non-immigrant visas.

As for exemptions, the BBC reported that this was largely limited to some diplomatic and official visa applicants.

In total, the U.S. State Department has estimated that around 710,000 immigrant visa applicants and 14 million non-immigrant visa applicants will be affected.

Previously, rules only applied to people identified for extra checks

AP further reported that previously, such rules only applied to people who had been identified for extra checks, such as those who had travelled into areas under the control of terrorist organisations.

Annually, around 65,000 people were estimated to have fallen into such a category previously.

As for the current rules, BBC and AP reported that U.S. President Donald Trump first proposed the rules in March 2018.

CNN reported that the proposal in turn was the outcome of a provision within Trump’s Executive Order on March 17, that had sought to block the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Specifically, this provision came from Section 5 of the Executive Order, which called for “the development of a uniform baseline for screening and vetting standards and procedures”.

