US court finds Mikhy Brochez guilty of trying to extort S’pore government

Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, the American who stole and leaked information from Singapore’s HIV registry, has been found guilty of trying to extort the Singapore government.

Convicted by a U.S. court

On January 28, 2019, news broke that Brochez possessed and had leaked the records of 5,400 Singaporeans diagnosed with HIV up to January 2013 as well as 8,800 foreigners diagnosed up to 2011.

The information included their name, identification number, contact details (phone number and address), HIV test results and related medical information.

Brochez was convicted in a Kentucky court on June 4, 2019, by a 12-person jury, according to CNA.

He was found guilty on several counts of transmitting threats for extortion and illegally transferring the identification of another person.

In his defence, Brochez argued that his goal was to shut down the HIV registry, which he claimed is prejudicial towards HIV patients in Singapore.

Brochez’s lawyer, Adele Brown, also argued that he did not intend to commit a crime but wanted to get justice.

On the other hand, Dr Vernon Lee, Director of Communicable Diseases at Singapore’s Ministry of Health, testified that Brochez’s leak caused widespread anxiety among HIV patients in Singapore — many feared that they might lose their jobs if their status came to light.

Lee also justified the use of the HIV registry, claiming that it is only used for public health purposes.

Brochez might appeal against the conviction, according to his lawyer.

Top photo via Clark County Detention Centre/Mugshots.com.