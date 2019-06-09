fbpx

Back
﻿

US court finds Mikhy Brochez guilty of trying to extort S’pore government

He might appeal.

Joshua Lee | June 5, 02:29 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, the American who stole and leaked information from Singapore’s HIV registry, has been found guilty of trying to extort the Singapore government.

Mikhy Brochez threatened S’pore govt to release his husband or he will release HIV data

Convicted by a U.S. court

On January 28, 2019, news broke that Brochez possessed and had leaked the records of 5,400 Singaporeans diagnosed with HIV up to January 2013 as well as 8,800 foreigners diagnosed up to 2011.

The information included their name, identification number, contact details (phone number and address), HIV test results and related medical information.

Brochez was convicted in a Kentucky court on June 4, 2019, by a 12-person jury, according to CNA.

He was found guilty on several counts of transmitting threats for extortion and illegally transferring the identification of another person.

In his defence, Brochez argued that his goal was to shut down the HIV registry, which he claimed is prejudicial towards HIV patients in Singapore.

Brochez’s lawyer, Adele Brown, also argued that he did not intend to commit a crime but wanted to get justice.

On the other hand, Dr Vernon Lee, Director of Communicable Diseases at Singapore’s Ministry of Health, testified that Brochez’s leak caused widespread anxiety among HIV patients in Singapore — many feared that they might lose their jobs if their status came to light.

Lee also justified the use of the HIV registry, claiming that it is only used for public health purposes.

Brochez might appeal against the conviction, according to his lawyer.

Top photo via Clark County Detention Centre/Mugshots.com.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Iron Man EZ-Charm selling at S$29.90 on Lazada from June 10, 2019

Great for Iron Man fans.

June 5, 02:05 pm

Hirzi privatised his Instagram account with 99k followers, but it's not because of the death threats he received

A different take on the funny man.

June 5, 01:16 pm

China blasts US criticisms on Tiananmen crackdown as "lunatic ravings & babbling nonsense"

China says Pompeo's statement "smears its domestic and foreign policies".

June 5, 12:44 pm

Woman sprays water 4 floors down HDB block to chase away community cat

Anti-social behaviour.

June 5, 12:03 pm

Southwest monsoon deposits piles of trash at East Coast Park

The trash might have come from passing ships and neighbouring countries.

June 5, 11:33 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close