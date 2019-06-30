fbpx

Back

UK stops selling tear gas & rubber bullets to Hong Kong

The suspension comes after reports of police brutality during the protests.

Andrew Koay | June 26, 06:08 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

The United Kingdom is suspending the future sale of crowd control equipment to Hong Kong amidst controversy over police brutality against protesters.

Concerns over abuses

According to The Guardian, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that new licences for the export of products such as tear gas and rubber bullets would not be issued until concerns about human rights abuses were “thoroughly addressed”.

He was quoted by The Guardian as saying: “We remain very concerned with the situation in Hong Kong and I raised those concerns with the chief executive [Carrie Lam] on the 12th of June”.

“I today urge the Hong Kong government to establish a robust independent investigation into the violent scenes that we saw.”

Hunt is currently campaigning to be the next British prime minister.

Police brutality

Reports of police brutality come in the aftermath of protests held in Hong Kong over a proposed extradition law.

Videos circulated on social media showed police using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

One video also showed a downed female protester being beaten by police.

Hong Kong police caught on video brutally beating young girl during protests

Amnesty International has called the evidence of police using unlawful force against peaceful protesters “irrefutable”.

Lam has since indefinitely suspended the efforts to pass the law.

Protesters fear that the extradition law would allow China to target and persecute political dissidents.

Export licences

AFP reported that the British ministry as saying that the last U.K. export licence of tear gas hand grenades and cartridges — to be used by Hong Kong police in training — was issued in July 2018.

Additionally, the last export licence for rubber bullets was issued in July 2015, while a licence for riot shields was rejected earlier this year in April.

The Guardian reported that two open licences for crowd control equipment were approved in 2015 and 2016, which would allow the unlimited sale of equipment to Hong Kong for five years.

This might mean that unless the licences are revoked, exports can continue until 2020.

Related stories:

Hong Kong reporters wear helmets to indoor police press conference to highlight police brutality

HK police spray tear gas & pepper spray, shoot rubber bullets & throw smoke bombs at protesters

Hong Kong protestors putting out tear gas canisters with water bottles as a team is almost metaphorical

Top image screenshot from Lianain Films Facebook page

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

1-day only: 180 dining deals in S’pore at up to 64% off on June 27, 2019

All up for grabs.

June 26, 06:00 pm

Japanese zoo holds lion escape drill with costumed actor, real lions unimpressed

Requires some imagination.

June 26, 04:46 pm

Kim Kardashian trademarks "Kimono" for new underwear line, Japanese people perturbed

Wow.

June 26, 04:04 pm

Changi Airport Starbucks staff take selfie using lost phone before returning to owner

Cute.

June 26, 03:13 pm

Key visuals in largest US anime convention were created by S'poreans

Now you know.

June 26, 03:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close