fbpx

Back
﻿

Trump debuts new slicked-back hairstyle

He actually looks normal.

Belmont Lay | June 4, 06:26 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Donald Trump got rid of his old signature hairstyle on Sunday, June 2.

The president of the United States of America debuted his new look in an unscheduled visit to McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia.

He was there to pray for the community and the 12 people who were killed in the May 31 Virginia Beach shooting.

Trump walked on stage and removed a white “USA” baseball cap from his head to reveal a new slicked-back hairstyle.

He has always been known for his trademarked windswept Trump hair that looks like a combover with a lot of strategic overlapping placements.

Reactions

And the Internet responded.

Trump’s new hair was compared to Michael Scott’s in Season 1 of The Office:

And he was also compared to Biff Tannen in Back to the Future:

Others said Trump’s new style is reminiscent of Joe Biden, former VP and current presidential candidate:

He also looked more like his sons Don Jr. and Eric:

Will this new look last?

Unlikely.

It was probably just a case of hat hair that worked for him.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Circus in Germany replaces live animal performances with dazzling 3D holograms

Pretty and cruelty-free.

June 4, 05:53 pm

MOM: S'pore employers required to send foreign domestic workers on direct flight home

Employers are required to send their workers on a direct flight home where possible.

June 4, 05:38 pm

Robot traffic enforcer at Jewel Changi Airport patrols streets & displays warning messages

Cool, cool.

June 4, 04:41 pm

Photos of North Korean officials emerge days after reports they had been stood down

A former spy chief and the Supreme Leader's sister have recently been pictured publicly.

June 4, 03:57 pm

M'sians rally behind defence minister's poor command of English at Shangri-La Dialogue

Detractors have criticised him as an embarrassment.

June 4, 03:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close