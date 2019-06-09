Trump debuts new slicked-back hairstyle

Donald Trump got rid of his old signature hairstyle on Sunday, June 2.

The president of the United States of America debuted his new look in an unscheduled visit to McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia.

He was there to pray for the community and the 12 people who were killed in the May 31 Virginia Beach shooting.

President Trump makes an unannounced stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA. pic.twitter.com/qBZzDi96vl — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2019

Trump walked on stage and removed a white “USA” baseball cap from his head to reveal a new slicked-back hairstyle.

He has always been known for his trademarked windswept Trump hair that looks like a combover with a lot of strategic overlapping placements.

Reactions

And the Internet responded.

Trump’s new hair was compared to Michael Scott’s in Season 1 of The Office:

Trump walking around with Michael Scott season 1 hair. pic.twitter.com/zEaYUc51bP — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 3, 2019

And he was also compared to Biff Tannen in Back to the Future:

Trump’s new hair doing no favours in fighting the comparisons to future Biff Tannen pic.twitter.com/LSf3iXamUA — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) June 3, 2019

We are on this stage. Trump's new hair pic.twitter.com/EZJAZ98HF3 — حبيبي (@mohahae_) June 3, 2019

Others said Trump’s new style is reminiscent of Joe Biden, former VP and current presidential candidate:

Trump at Vienna VA church wearing Joe Biden's hair pic.twitter.com/9k9PZJtQvQ — Sue Brennan (@srbrennan64) June 2, 2019

He also looked more like his sons Don Jr. and Eric:

Trump's hat hair look is so weird specifically because it looks way, way more normal than his regular look pic.twitter.com/HHnsSeHlxp — LVL 45 CHAOS POTUS (@thetomzone) June 3, 2019

Will this new look last?

Unlikely.

It was probably just a case of hat hair that worked for him.