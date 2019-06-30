fbpx

Trump says latest rape accuser is ‘not his type’

E Jean Carroll alleged Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store.

Andrew Koay | June 25, 11:32 pm

United States President Donald Trump has responded to latest sexual assault allegations by claiming that his accuser was not his “type”.

Speaking in an interview with The Hill, Trump said that writer E Jean Carroll was “totally lying” about an incident that purportedly happened in a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

“She’s not my type”

In her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, Carroll has accused Trump of assaulting her.

An excerpt with the allegations against Trump was published in the June 24 edition of New York Magazine.

Hours after Carroll detailed the incident on CNN on Monday, June 24, Trump retorted by saying: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

Trump also denied ever meeting Carroll, despite  New York Magazine including a photo that showed her and Trump together in 1987.

“I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her,” he said.

He had also dismissed the photo by telling reporters: “Standing with my coat on in a line — give me a break — with my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is.”

Carroll recounts the incident

According to Carroll, the incident took place after a chance meeting with Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan, either in late-1995 or early-1996.

Trump — who was at the time still a real-estate developer — asked Carroll for help with buying a present.

Recalling the incident to CNN, Carroll said: “When we walked into the lingerie department there was no one there.”

“On the counter were three really fancy boxes and a see-through bodysuit. He walked up to the bodysuit and snatched it up and said, ‘Go put this on’.”

Carroll, who was 52 at the time, joked that Trump should put the bodysuit on instead.

“I proceeded into the dressing room, and the minute he closed that door, I was banged up against the wall,” she said. “I hit my head, really hard.”

Though Carroll remembers being stunned and shocked by the incident, she says that she attempted to fight off Trump’s advances as he pinned her up against the dressing room wall:

“It was a fight. I want women to know that I did not stand there; I did not freeze; I was not paralysed, which is a reaction that I could have had because it’s so shocking. No, I fought.

It was over very quickly, it was against my will — 100 per cent. And I ran away.”

Carroll also wrote that at the time she had been advised by a journalist not to pursue a case against Trump as she would face repercussions.

“I am so glad I am not his type”

In another interview with CNN, Carroll responded to Trump’s statement by saying: “I love that. I am so glad I am not his type.”

Carroll’s allegations make her the latest of at least 16 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct — with some counts referring to her as the 22nd woman.

She also noted that Trump’s usual defence against similar allegations was to attack his accusers.

“He’s denied all 15 women who have come forward. He denies, he turns it around, he threatens, and he attacks.”

Not much traction

Carroll’s allegations apparently did not catch on in the U.S. media.

It has been suggested that the media over there has had a difficult time characterising and reporting this piece of information given how well-calibrated the system there is in reporting news fact.

However, media fatigue has appeared to set in, as this latest allegation against Trump is manifestly not entirely new given the frequency the current president has been accused of misconduct.

Top image from E Jean Carroll’s Facebook page and Donald Trump’s Facebook page

