fbpx

Back
﻿

Toronto Raptors win Game 4 of the NBA finals, take 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors

The Raptors are one win away from winning their first ever championship.

Andrew Koay | June 8, 07:38 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Four games into the NBA finals series, and the Toronto Raptors find themselves on the brink of a first-ever championship following a 105-92 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

According to a June 8 Yahoo Sports report, the Raptors found themselves trailing the Warriors 46-42 at the halftime break.

A decisive third quarter

The game was being played at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California — the home of the Warriors.

However, a decisive third quarter gave the Raptors the advantage which they never looked like losing.

The result means that the Raptors are just one win from their first NBA Championship.

The Warriors will need to win the next three games to continue their dominance of the NBA.

“I don’t play hero basketball”

The Canada-based team was led by Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.

Talking to ESPN after the game, Leonard said:

“I don’t play hero basketball. I’m not playing for, you know, fans. I’m just playing to win. I’m not out here trying to break records, whatever’s on the scoreboard. I’m just out here trying to help my team win.”

Klay Thompson top-scored for the Warriors with 28 points, while teammate Stephen Curry hit 27 points and six assists.

7 stitches and a missing tooth

Victory for the Raptors did not come without its bruises, with Fred Van Vleet on the receiving end of an accidental elbow to face while defending a Shaun Livingstone lay-up.

From Reddit BluesCluesmore

According to the NBA, the incident left VanVleet with a wound beneath his right eye and a missing tooth.

VanVleet’s supposed missing tooth. From Reddit Sim888

But he was cleared to return to the game after getting seven stitches and passing a concussion test.

The next game of the NBA Finals will be played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Singaporean viewers can tune in on Tuesday, June 11 at 9:00 am, Singapore time to see if the Raptors can make history.

Top image from Toronto Raptors Twitter

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian doctor who frequented S'pore Hardwarezone forum given indefinite suspension

The step was taken to maintain confidence in Australia's medical profession.

June 8, 05:11 pm

3 elephants found dead at plantation near Johor village in M'sia were poisoned

There are only an estimated 1,500 wild elephants left in Malaysia.

June 8, 04:19 pm

Taxi driver dismantles parking barrier that was stopping him from living his life

Man versus machine.

June 8, 03:29 pm

Coney Donut at TripleOne Somerset serves brown sugar boba & salted egg donut cones

Donut hesitate to try one.

June 8, 02:02 pm

S'pore BTS fans buy banner at Dhoby Ghaut station to celebrate band's 6th anniversary

Dedication.

June 8, 12:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close