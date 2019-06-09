Toronto Raptors win Game 4 of the NBA finals, take 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors

Four games into the NBA finals series, and the Toronto Raptors find themselves on the brink of a first-ever championship following a 105-92 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

According to a June 8 Yahoo Sports report, the Raptors found themselves trailing the Warriors 46-42 at the halftime break.

A decisive third quarter

The game was being played at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California — the home of the Warriors.

However, a decisive third quarter gave the Raptors the advantage which they never looked like losing.

The result means that the Raptors are just one win from their first NBA Championship.

The Warriors will need to win the next three games to continue their dominance of the NBA.

“I don’t play hero basketball”

The Canada-based team was led by Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.

Talking to ESPN after the game, Leonard said:

“I don’t play hero basketball. I’m not playing for, you know, fans. I’m just playing to win. I’m not out here trying to break records, whatever’s on the scoreboard. I’m just out here trying to help my team win.”

"I don't play hero basketball. I'm not playing for fans. I'm just playing to win. I'm not out here trying to break records …" —Kawhi right after taking the 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/rqcfo4X15I — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2019

Klay Thompson top-scored for the Warriors with 28 points, while teammate Stephen Curry hit 27 points and six assists.

7 stitches and a missing tooth

Victory for the Raptors did not come without its bruises, with Fred Van Vleet on the receiving end of an accidental elbow to face while defending a Shaun Livingstone lay-up.

According to the NBA, the incident left VanVleet with a wound beneath his right eye and a missing tooth.

But he was cleared to return to the game after getting seven stitches and passing a concussion test.

The next game of the NBA Finals will be played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Singaporean viewers can tune in on Tuesday, June 11 at 9:00 am, Singapore time to see if the Raptors can make history.

