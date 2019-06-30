Maxwell Food Centre Hainanese chicken rice stall giving free chicken rice to Pioneer Generation

Good food news: If you are older than Singapore, you can qualify for free or discounted chicken rice at Maxwell Food Centre.

Perks for Pioneer and Merderka Generations

According to a Facebook post shared on June 19, the “Uncle Sky Singapore Hainanese Chicken Rice” stall at Maxwell food centre is offering free sets of chicken rice to the first 100 Pioneer Generation elderly on every Wednesday.

How does this work?

The elderly will collect a numbered card from the stall upon verification.

With the numbered card, one can get two free meals from the stall on that day.

Both Pioneer and Merderka Generations can also enjoy a daily 50 percent discount on the chicken rice set that is originally S$3.

For verification purposes, one has to bring along one’s identity card.

The owner explained that he is trying to fulfil his grandfather’s wish of taking care of the elderly in the area to the best of his ability.

The Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown area is home to a significant number of elderly Singaporeans.

He also shared that some of his friends also volunteered to help him deliver food to the elderly.

Location: Maxwell Food Centre #01-02

