Case of S’pore female teacher convicted of having sex with male student, 15, met with catcalls online

On June 10, a teacher in Singapore was jailed for two years and nine months for sexually exploiting an underage student.

Advertisement

Usually, such cases would be met with disgust and cries for blood from the comment section.

But there was one big difference in this particular case.

Female teacher and male student

The teacher was a 26-year-old woman and the student was a 15-year-old teenager at the time the offences were committed, according to CNA.

They were described as being in a physically intimate relationship, with the teacher texting the student that she had “feelings” for him.

She was charged with causing a minor to sexually penetrate her, with or without his consent, and sexually exploiting a young person.

When she was convicted and sentenced, the teacher was 29.

Advertisement

Commenters were cheering

Unfortunately, but perhaps not unexpectedly, the online comments to the case took a different tone.

Advertisement

References to the teacher’s looks were also common.

Issue of exploitation

In Singapore, the age for sexual consent is 16.

Anyone younger cannot legally give consent to a sexual relationship, even if they are willing.

Under the changes to the Penal Code by the Criminal Law Reform Bill, the issue of exploitative relationships was addressed, for youths aged 16 to 18.

Advertisement

According to The Straits Times, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a February 2019 statement:

“A large age difference may result in the victim seeing the accused as an authority figure and therefore the accused is able to exert significant influence over the victim.”

Although the victim in this case was 15 years old, it was noted that the teacher was 11 years older, and also an authority figure.

Advertisement

Dissent from other commenters

Some commenters remarked on the seemingly hypocritical stance taken by other commenters:

However, these comments appeared to be in the minority.

Related story:

Top image from State Courts and CNA Facebook pages.