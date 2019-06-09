Taxi driver dismantles parking barrier that was stopping him from living his life

While modern technology is mostly meant to make life easier for us, there are times that they fail.

Take for example the case of a taxi stuck in what appears to be a HDB carpark, when the electronic parking barrier appeared to be immobile.

A video posted to Facebook on June 7 showed one man’s solution to problems that come with living in a technologically advanced society — good old elbow grease.

Dismantling the barrier

With his car, and possibly his livelihood trapped behind an allegedly faulty electronic barrier, this taxi driver skilfully and ruthlessly dismantled the offending hindrance.

The video shows him moving the barrier in an up and down motion before giving it a good outward directional yank.

As expected the barrier could not withstand the sheer force of a man on a mission and it acquiesced.

Awestruck bystanders could be heard extolling the virtues of the man with one comment summing up the situation perfectly, “Power lah”.

The aftermath

The taxi driver then nonchalantly cast his yielded foe by the wayside before heading back into his vehicle.

Perhaps running on the adrenaline of systematically demolishing an electronic parking barrier, he then drove off to his destination.

Allegedly following protocol

According to the caption on the video, the man was not simply raging against the machine for the fun of it.

Rather, he had allegedly been instructed to remove the faulty barrier by a customer service attendant. The Facebook caption read:

*Updated* : What he did was the the protocol instructed by the customer service due to machine faulty.

Mothership has contacted HDB for comment.

