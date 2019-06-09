fbpx

Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress S’pore Party launch postponed, permits still pending

A new date will be set for end-June or July.

Sulaiman Daud | June 3, 10:54 am

Supporters of former PAP stalwart Tan Cheng Bock’s new Progress Singapore Party will have to wait a little longer for the official launch.

On June 3, Tan announced that the launch, originally scheduled for June 15 at the Singapore EXPO, had to be postponed.

Permits still pending

The event had to be postponed because certain permits are still pending approval. Said Tan:

“However, I am disappointed to have to inform you that the party will have to postpone the launch date as the Police Permit for the event and other related permits such as the Public Entertainment Licence are still pending.”

Tan added that he told his organising team to comply with all the required permits, “no matter how many there are.”

A new launch date will likely be set for end-June or July.

Over 150 attended ‘Meet the People’ session

Tan first announced the PSP launch on May 27 in a Facebook post, and said he looked forward to meeting “many Singaporeans” at the event.

In his June 3 post, Tan mentioned a circulated message, believed to be a WhatsApp message, that encouraged people to attend the June 15 event, but wanted to clarify that it did not originate from PSP.

He also shared that over 150 people attended the PSP’s third ‘Meet the People’ session. You can see the full post below:

