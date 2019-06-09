Police: Suggestion of delay in granting permits for Tan Cheng Bock’s political party launch untrue

The Singapore Police Force said there was no delay in granting permits for the launch of Tan Cheng Bock’s new Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

According to The Straits Times on June 4, the police statement said:

“The suggestion that there has been a delay in granting permits for the launch of the Progress Singapore Party, originally scheduled for June 15, 2019 at Singapore Expo, is untrue.”

Tan claimed the launch was postponed due to pending permits

On June 3, Tan stated in a Facebook post that the launch was postponed due to the pending police permit and other related permits.

However, Tan did not specifically claim that the police delayed the granting of the permits.

You can see the post below:

Public Entertainment license needed

According to ST, the police advised PSP Chairman Wang Swee Chuang to apply for a Public Entertainment license because the party wanted to screen a film and play music at the event.

He was also advised to submit the film to Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) for classification.

According to the police, this is a standard requirement for all public screenings of videos and films.

The police said that Wang applied for the police permit on May 3, and he was asked for more information.

He was reminded on May 7 to provide the information.

The police reminded Wang on May 27 to apply for the license and submit the film for classification.

Wang then made the licence application on May 27.

According to the police website, a Public Entertainment application usually takes 12 working days to process.

Police and IMDA actively engaged PSP, sent reminders

The police added that they called and emailed Wang on May 29 to remind him to submit the film for classification.

“IMDA also shared with him the submission process so that the film can be classified in time for the launch of the PSP. To date, PSP has not done so.”

They also said that both the police and IMDA “actively engaged” Wang to help facilitate the approval of the event before the planned date, but PSP postponed the launch without further contacting the police.

Top image from Tan Cheng Bock’s Facebook page.