Woman in Tampines fatally stabs husband in front of daughter before jumping to her death

On June 20, the state coroner found in an inquiry that a 35-year-old woman stabbed her husband, 36, to death in front of her teenage daughter, and then proceeded to take her own life.

Stabbed husband, then jumped from the house

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning on May 1, 2018, TODAY reported.

The couple, both of whom were Filipino nationals, had a teenage daughter, and were living in a condominium in Tampines at the time.

At around 5:30am on that fateful day, the 14-year-old was awoken by her father’s screams in the next room, The Straits Times reported.

TODAY noted that the daughter’s mother then proceeded to stab her father with one knife each in her hands.

However, as the girl called the police, the mother stabbed her husband in the abdomen, and proceeded to start cutting her wrists.

The police later found the woman on a second storey balcony.

She was pronounced dead at around 6:40am, and the husband died in Changi General Hospital at around 2pm on the same day.

Marriage was on the rocks

According to Today, the couple’s marriage was deteriorating.

The husband arrived in Singapore in 2006 to work, and the wife and daughter followed in 2008.

However, the woman would reportedly get upset when the husband worked late, the girl testified in court.

And in April 2018, the woman revealed to her daughter that she and her husband were experiencing relationship problems, and might become separated.

The husband then insisted on a divorce as “he did not want his wife to call him every day”, Today reported, and “wished she would be more understanding of his work schedule”.

The man’s colleagues had also reportedly confirmed his desire for a divorce, stating that he had considered moving to Canada and meeting a friend there who he had met through an online game.

A forensic examination of the man’s laptop also uncovered several online searches about visas and temporary residences in Canada.

Furthermore, it seemed that the woman had contemplated suicide before.

Two weeks before the fatal stabbing, the woman was found sitting on the kitchen floor with a knife to her wrists, before her husband and daughter managed to persuade her to drop the weapon.

In court, the girl stated that she believed her mother loved her father.

Just before her death, the woman had sent a voice message to her close friend requesting for her to take good care of her daughter.

