S’pore teachers work 7 hours longer per week than international average: OECD survey

Teachers in Singapore clock in 46 hours of work per week on average, seven hours longer than the average worked by those in other countries.

This according to the results of last year’s Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), conducted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and released on Wednesday (June 19).

In total, about 260,000 teachers from 48 different education systems worldwide were part of the study — including about 3,300 lower secondary level teachers and their principals from all 157 of Singapore’s secondary schools.

Teachers from 12 private schools were also randomly selected to participate in the survey (these include international, religious and foreign system schools), in accordance with the survey’s requirements.

Working long hours, albeit slightly shorter than before

The OECD survey found that Singapore’s teachers worked 46 hours per week (over nine hours per day, assuming a five-day work week), while the OECD average was 39.

This, however, was still an improvement of two hours from the average of 48 hours per week that teachers here reported in 2013, the last time this survey was done.

TALIS 2018 is the third time this survey has been conducted.

Mothership also understands that the number of reported working hours includes time spent planning classes and supervising co-curricular activities.

Less time spent teaching and learning compared with OECD, but situation has improved from previously

The survey also found that teachers here spend 74 per cent of classroom time on actual teaching and learning, as compared with 78 per cent across the OECD.

That being said, this figure has improved in Singapore by 3 per cent, whereas in about half the other countries participating in TALIS, the proportion of time spent on teaching and learning has gone down.

Compared with five years ago, teachers also reported spending more time teaching — 18 hours a week, versus 17 five years ago — and less time on administrative tasks (3.8 hours) and marking (7.5 hours, previously 8.7).

Speaking to the media, Director-General of Education Wong Siew Hoong said the reduction in working hours for teachers here was “indeed gratifying to note”.

“The ministry has put in quite a number of initiatives to try and reduce teacher’s administrative workload. For example, in terms of attendance marking, in terms of consent form that is necessary when you want to bring the students out for learning journeys.”

Career choices and motivations

The study showed that for 71 per cent of teachers in Singapore, teaching was their first career choice, while 98 per cent of teachers were motivated by a desire to influence the development of children and young people.

Results also indicated that on average, teachers were better trained than their peers in other countries in the areas of subject content, pedagogy, and classroom practices.

Not doing enough to encourage knowledge application and independent learning

However, TALIS 2018 also found that while Singaporean teachers have increased the use of practices that encouraged the application of knowledge or independent learning by students, they also lagged behind OECD averages in doing so.

For example, while 45 per cent of teachers reported getting students to work in small groups to come up with joint solutions to a problem or task, the OECD average for the practice was 50 per cent.

Another aspect of the TALIS study included what they describe as “practices involving student cognitive activation”, known to be important for student learning.

These, the study said, are only used by about half of teachers across the OECD — however, while 45 per cent of OECD teachers say they frequently ask students to decide on their own methods in solving complex tasks, just 36 per cent of teachers here do so.

Teaching students with special needs

Another challenge facing teachers here is how equipped they are to teach students with special needs — 79 per cent of teachers were trained to teach in mixed-ability (classes with students that have zero or different types of disabilities) settings as part of their formal teacher education or training, but only 54 per cent of teachers on average felt prepared to teach in such settings when they finished their studies.

Also, 20 per cent of Singapore teachers polled say they need more training in teaching students with special needs, while 17 per cent of the surveyed principals here said quality teaching in their schools was hindered by a shortage of teachers who are competent in teaching students with special needs.

Overall, Wong said the “TALIS survey has shown us some of the strength of our system but also provided us insights into some of the areas that we can work on”.

“In terms of the classroom practices, again, it is heartening to note that our teachers are increasingly deploying pedagogies that help our students apply their knowledge to become deeper learners, not just of the content but of the usefulness of those knowledge, applying them to real-world contexts to solve real-world problems.”

He also added that MOE and teachers would continue to work hard to “improve our classroom practices for the sake of our students and to help them become ready for the future”.

Top image via MOE Singapore’s Facebook page