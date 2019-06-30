Photos of camera, cigarette pack & glass bottle found in stomach of dead stingray goes viral

You’ve probably heard of marine creatures found dead with their stomachs filled to the brim with plastic.

But one stingray seemed to have ingested even more unusual ‘meals’ before its death.

Unconventional items found in belly

Pictures of a dead stingray found with numerous artificial items in its belly went viral recently after it was shared on the Instagram account @5minbeachcleanup.

The account is an environmental initiative, which encourages people around the world to take five minutes of their day to pick up trash on the beach and do their part for the environment.

Since April 6, the post featuring the stingray has racked up over 9,000 likes.

The series of photos show the stingray’s carcass, fished out of an unknown part of the ocean.

The person on the boat proceeds to make an incision in the belly of the stingray, unfolding the skin to reveal the contents of its stomach.

Stingrays usually feed on small snails, crustaceans, fish and squid.

Unfortunately, this stingray seems to have consumed several rather shocking items.

This included a whole digital camera and a large green glass bottle.

The stingray had also eaten an entire book as well.

The book appears to be some sort of Chinese volume, with the translated title seemingly referring to an Autumn logbook.

You can also spot a packet of cigarettes.

It is likely the stingray died from starvation after consuming all these indigestible items, as it was unable to procure the proper nutrients required to survive.

You can view the Instagram photos here:

Pollution is a recurring problem

It seems that these photos were not taken recently.

Photos of the stingray and its abnormal stomach contents have apparently appeared in a blog dated 2009.

This, however, is not the first incidence of animals dying after ingesting rubbish.

Previously, plastic has been recovered from the stomach of whales and deers:

Top photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG