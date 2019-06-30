fbpx

Photos of camera, cigarette pack & glass bottle found in stomach of dead stingray goes viral

The horrifying scale of pollution.

Ashley Tan | June 17, 03:26 pm

Upsurge

You’ve probably heard of marine creatures found dead with their stomachs filled to the brim with plastic.

But one stingray seemed to have ingested even more unusual ‘meals’ before its death.

Unconventional items found in belly

Pictures of a dead stingray found with numerous artificial items in its belly went viral recently after it was shared on the Instagram account @5minbeachcleanup.

The account is an environmental initiative, which encourages people around the world to take five minutes of their day to pick up trash on the beach and do their part for the environment.

Since April 6, the post featuring the stingray has racked up over 9,000 likes.

The series of photos show the stingray’s carcass, fished out of an unknown part of the ocean.

The person on the boat proceeds to make an incision in the belly of the stingray, unfolding the skin to reveal the contents of its stomach.

Photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG
Photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG

Stingrays usually feed on small snails, crustaceans, fish and squid.

Unfortunately, this stingray seems to have consumed several rather shocking items.

Photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG
Photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG

This included a whole digital camera and a large green glass bottle.

Photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG

The stingray had also eaten an entire book as well.

The book appears to be some sort of Chinese volume, with the translated title seemingly referring to an Autumn logbook.

You can also spot a packet of cigarettes.

Photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG

It is likely the stingray died from starvation after consuming all these indigestible items, as it was unable to procure the proper nutrients required to survive.

You can view the Instagram photos here:

View this post on Instagram

We really didn’t wanna share this but at the end we decided that it’s good for all of us to see what a marine animal can ingest in this vast blue ocean 😖WE SEE A BOOK 📖 A CAMERA 📷 A PACK OF CIGARETTES 🚬 WHAT ELSE DO YOU SEE?? Write below 👇🏼 . . . please 🙏🏼 friends on Instagram BE CAREFUL AND WATCH YOUR HABITS and how you dispose your trash – please share ! so other are informed and awaken about this serious problem we are facing. . . . #Repost @interseccionalidad ・・・ Definitivamente NO TE VAS A CREER lo que aparece dentro de una manta marina. Es absolutamente desolador. Y ésto en un animal que apenas tiene anchura, imaginaros toda la mierda que tienen que tener en sus tripas los que son de más tamaño. Y de ésto sólo hay un responsable y somos cada una de nosotras. La respuesta no es "reciclar", reciclar no evita esto, reducir es lo que lo evita. Si aún no te has planteado reducir el plástico que consumes, es buen momento para hacerlo. Podemos dejar de comprar en envases innecesarios y pensar siempre si podemos sustituirlo por productos que apuesten por envolverse en papel, acero inoxidable, cristal, metal, o directamente intentar comprar a granel con nuestros envases… Realmente lo que se ha hecho toda la vida. Hay mucha gente que está dando cuenta de ello: @vivirsinplastico, @ecoblognonoa, @marianamatija, @usaryreusar, @laecocosmopolita, @reinasyrepollos, @cuidomiplaneta. Lo mismo para este consumismo abrumador que nos abstrae, NO SE NECESITA TANTO, por favor. Decrecimiento, consumo consciente, simple y básico. #mardeplastico #mar #sea #manta #plastico #plastic #basura #rush #contaminacion #medioambiente #enviroment #tierra #cuidados #eco #animal #animals #ocean #oceano #vegan #decrecimiento #consumirmenos

A post shared by 5MinuteBeachCleanup Foundation (@5minutebeachcleanup) on

Pollution is a recurring problem

It seems that these photos were not taken recently.

Photos of the stingray and its abnormal stomach contents have apparently appeared in a blog dated 2009.

This, however, is not the first incidence of animals dying after ingesting rubbish.

Previously, plastic has been recovered from the stomach of whales and deers:

Whale accumulates 40kg worth of plastic in stomach, thinks it’s full, dies of starvation

Malnourished Nara Park deer in Japan dies with 3.2kg of plastic in stomach

Top photo from @5minutebeachcleanup / IG

