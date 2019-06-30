S’pore lady’s miniature ‘steamed’ or ‘roasted’ chicken earrings retail for S$89
Chicken nice.
There’s been an increased demand in earrings featuring trendy little symbols associated with a Singaporean way of life.
For example:
Well, Jocelyn Teo, who runs AiClay, an online shop that sells realistic hand-sculpted food miniatures, is really immersed in the idea of miniature food.
As such:
Here’s the latest offering:
Which kinda looks like this beloved sight:
Here’s how it would like hanging on your ear:
Freaking swee.
Here’s the less swee price tag though, although it does make it a bit more palatable considering it is hand-crafted.
S$89.
According to the site, the earrings are a tad heavier than average, so do look out for that.
It will also take up to seven working days, upon receipt of payment, to send the chickens out.
You can get them here.
You can, of course, choose the combination of the chickens you get.
Nice.
Image from AiClay’s Facebook
