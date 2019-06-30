fbpx

S’pore lady’s miniature ‘steamed’ or ‘roasted’ chicken earrings retail for S$89

Chicken nice.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 20, 04:15 pm

Upsurge

There’s been an increased demand in earrings featuring trendy little symbols associated with a Singaporean way of life.

For example:

S’pore shop sells bubble tea earrings for S$16.80. Matcha ones are next.

Well, Jocelyn Teo, who runs AiClay, an online shop that sells realistic hand-sculpted food miniatures, is really immersed in the idea of miniature food.

As such:

Screenshot from AiClay

Here’s the latest offering:

Image from AiClay

Which kinda looks like this beloved sight:

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE: A row of roasted chicken is displayed at a chicken and rice stall in Singapore, 09 February 2004. Singaporeans seem resigned to the spread of the bird flu virus, but most see no reason to stop themselves from eating their favourite poultry dishes. AFP PHOTO/ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Here’s how it would like hanging on your ear:

Image from AiClay

Freaking swee.

Here’s the less swee price tag though, although it does make it a bit more palatable considering it is hand-crafted.

S$89.

According to the site, the earrings are a tad heavier than average, so do look out for that.

It will also take up to seven working days, upon receipt of payment, to send the chickens out.

You can get them here.

You can, of course, choose the combination of the chickens you get.

Screenshot from AiClay

Nice.

Image from AiClay’s Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

