Changi Airport Starbucks staff take selfie using lost phone before returning to owner

Losing your phone can be a terrifying experience.

Advertisement

Thankfully, for this one person who misplaced his phone at Changi Airport, his phone was returned to him.

Starbucks staff took selfie with phone

According to a Reddit post by one u/jeduh, he said that he was leaving Singapore for a work trip.

Unfortunately, he lost his phone at Changi Airport.

Thankfully, two Starbucks staff working at Terminal 2 found his phone.

The phone’s owner said that one of the staff even “walked all the way to (his) gate” to return it.

Before that, though, the Starbucks staff took a selfie using his phone:

Advertisement

The Reddit user added that he was “in a hurry” to board his flight and could not thank them properly.

However, he expressed his gratitude for them in his post.

Cute.

This is his post:

You can see the full thread here.

Top photo via Reddit u/jeduh and Wikimedia