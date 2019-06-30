Changi Airport Starbucks staff take selfie using lost phone before returning to owner
Losing your phone can be a terrifying experience.
Thankfully, for this one person who misplaced his phone at Changi Airport, his phone was returned to him.
Starbucks staff took selfie with phone
According to a Reddit post by one u/jeduh, he said that he was leaving Singapore for a work trip.
Unfortunately, he lost his phone at Changi Airport.
Thankfully, two Starbucks staff working at Terminal 2 found his phone.
The phone’s owner said that one of the staff even “walked all the way to (his) gate” to return it.
Before that, though, the Starbucks staff took a selfie using his phone:
The Reddit user added that he was “in a hurry” to board his flight and could not thank them properly.
However, he expressed his gratitude for them in his post.
This is his post:
You can see the full thread here.
Top photo via Reddit u/jeduh and Wikimedia
