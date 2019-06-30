fbpx

Changi Airport Starbucks staff take selfie using lost phone before returning to owner

Cute.

Tanya Ong | June 26, 03:13 pm

Upsurge

Losing your phone can be a terrifying experience.

Thankfully, for this one person who misplaced his phone at Changi Airport, his phone was returned to him.

Starbucks staff took selfie with phone

According to a Reddit post by one u/jeduh, he said that he was leaving Singapore for a work trip.

Unfortunately, he lost his phone at Changi Airport.

Thankfully, two Starbucks staff working at Terminal 2 found his phone.

The phone’s owner said that one of the staff even “walked all the way to (his) gate” to return it.

Before that, though, the Starbucks staff took a selfie using his phone:

Photo via Reddit u/Jeduh

The Reddit user added that he was “in a hurry” to board his flight and could not thank them properly.

However, he expressed his gratitude for them in his post.

Cute.

This is his post:

You can see the full thread here.

Top photo via Reddit u/jeduh and Wikimedia

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

