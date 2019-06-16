Starbucks China releases merchandise with adorable animal designs for 2019 summer collection

Starbucks merchandise have been making waves in many countries.

Advertisement

People in China even got into cat fights, just so they could grab hold of irresistibly cute items like these cat paw cups:

And we can only hope that they are not scalpers who are eyeing the potential profit.

2019 summer collection with animal designs

Starbucks China has revealed the 2019 summer collection merchandise, which include drink ware with whimsical designs of cute animals.

There are llama designs of tea-drinking mugs and thermos flasks in pastel pink colours.

Tumblers and cups in squirrel designs.

Similar drink ware in racoon designs.

And sloth designs too.

Advertisement

Here are some close-up shots:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we are unable to find the prices for the merchandise online.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle