Starbucks China releases merchandise with adorable animal designs for 2019 summer collection
Starbucks merchandise have been making waves in many countries.
People in China even got into cat fights, just so they could grab hold of irresistibly cute items like these cat paw cups:
Starbucks China releases limited edition cat paw cup for S$40, also available online
And we can only hope that they are not scalpers who are eyeing the potential profit.
2019 summer collection with animal designs
Starbucks China has revealed the 2019 summer collection merchandise, which include drink ware with whimsical designs of cute animals.
There are llama designs of tea-drinking mugs and thermos flasks in pastel pink colours.
Tumblers and cups in squirrel designs.
Similar drink ware in racoon designs.
And sloth designs too.
Here are some close-up shots:
Unfortunately, we are unable to find the prices for the merchandise online.
Top photo collage from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle
