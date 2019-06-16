fbpx

Starbucks China releases merchandise with adorable animal designs for 2019 summer collection

Take my money!

Zhangxin Zheng | June 14, 06:34 pm

Upsurge

Starbucks merchandise have been making waves in many countries.

People in China even got into cat fights, just so they could grab hold of irresistibly cute items like these cat paw cups:

Starbucks China releases limited edition cat paw cup for S$40, also available online

And we can only hope that they are not scalpers who are eyeing the potential profit.

2019 summer collection with animal designs

Starbucks China has revealed the 2019 summer collection merchandise, which include drink ware with whimsical designs of cute animals.

There are llama designs of tea-drinking mugs and thermos flasks in pastel pink colours.

Photo from Starbucks China Weibo.

Tumblers and cups in squirrel designs.

Photo from Starbucks China Weibo.

Similar drink ware in racoon designs.

Photo from Starbucks China Weibo.

And sloth designs too.

Photo from Starbucks China Weibo.

Here are some close-up shots:

Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.
Photo from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle.

Unfortunately, we are unable to find the prices for the merchandise online.

Top photo collage from Weibo user Sweet-Struggle

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

