Instagrammable ‘stairway to heaven’ in Indonesia has scenic backdrop of forest-covered mountains
As long as nobody falls off.
Upsurge
Upsurge
You may have come across photos of this really aesthetic lone staircase that extends into the sky.
The staircase has been dubbed the ‘stairway into the sky’ and ‘stairway to heaven’, and can be found at a cafe in South Korea.
South Korea cafe builds ‘stairway to sky’, customers queue 1hr for photos
However, if you aren’t willing to travel all the way to Korea for that Instagram-worthy shot, here’s some good news.
Because there’s a second, equally aesthetic stairway much closer to home.
Another one in Yogyakarta, Indonesia
There happens to be another dreamy staircase extending to the heavens in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Located at Pintoe Langit Dahromo, this set of stairs even has a rustic white doorway at the very top.
Unlike the stairway in Korea, this one in Yogyakarta boasts scenic mountains and lush greenery in the background.
Depending on the time of day, your photos can capture beautiful sunrises or sunsets too.
Here are some of the best shots on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Saat kita bermimpi…mereka nyinyir. Saat kita sukses…mereka nyinyir. Saat kita gagal…mereka nyinyir. Tinggal kitanya mau milih bermimpi,sukses atau gagal… . . . #kejarmimpi #gakadayggkmungkin #langitsore #semuatentangkita #workhardprayhard #hatters #hattergonnahate #sukses #anakmilenial #kitabisa #amiin
This is what the stairs look like from the side:
With the right angle and camera settings, you can even capture the huge sprawl of city lights below and the stars above.
Could be a wedding shoot location, too.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @yayukjuminten ManjakanMata kita buat view view yang Indah… Meski hanya kabut tipis tapi ini sudah sangat luar biasa. Karena kabut ini muncul disore hari stlh hujan reda… Tunggu apa lagi.. Yok jelajahi kota jogja gaes.. Murahh dan. Pancen oce. . . . . #pintulangitdahromo #imogiri #areajogja #exploreindonesia #jogjaistimewa #lifejogja#dolan_ndesa Taken by @sudrajat_hanafi
Grand white piano
If you are apprehensive about climbing the staircase, there’s apparently a white grand piano that rests on a wooden platform next to the staircase.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @brigidalourdes . Moving on doesn't mean you stop loving that person… But you just have to move forward with your life and keep your feeling inside your heart… Please be strong.. I know it's not that easy.. But have a faith… Life still awaits you for many surprises that might change your life to be better 🙏❤️ #midnightthoughts #imissyou . . . . . #brigidalourdes #love #jogja #yogyakarta #indonesianblogger #indonesia #nature #landscape #landscapephotography #photography #lifestyleblogger #blogger #travelling #travel #traveller #travelblogger #quotes #quote #poems #poetry #art #tagsforlikes
However, it appears that the piano is unplayable.
Someone even recorded himself “performing” on the piano:
Ok.
Address:
Jl. Dahromo, Karang Asem, Muntuk, Dlingo, Bantul, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55783, Indonesia
Top photo from @joannejojobi and @nsybrenda / IG
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.