S’porean man, 36, donates liver to fellow S’porean man, 59, saving his life

Eddie Tan, a 59-year-old Singaporean man, was on the brink of death as his liver was failing fast.

But a last resort public appeal by his 24-year-old son, Leslie, calling for potential liver donors to step forward saw more than 50 people volunteer — and managed to locate a suitable donor who was a complete stranger.

This match occurred just eight days after the appeal was posted on Facebook:

8-hour surgery

On May 30, Tan underwent an eight-hour liver transplant operation at the National University Hospital (NUH)’s National University Centre for Organ Transplantation (NUCOT).

The donor is a Singaporean, Lin Hanwei, 36, Yahoo News reported.

Lin, a financial services director with AXA Insurance, separately underwent an operation for five and a half hours.

Most amazing of all was the fact that seven years ago, Lin’s younger brother, now 34, had donated his kidney to a complete stranger at the same hospital.

According to Yahoo News, Leslie said he was surprised and humbled by Lin and the number of strangers who offered to donate their livers.

Over 50 people volunteered to be donors after reading about Leslie’s father’s plight in a Facebook post uploaded on May 22, the Nanyang Technological University final-year student said.

Doubts about posting appeal

Leslie said he initially had doubts about posting an appeal on social media.

“I was unsure about finding any donors through this way,” he said.

“How likely was it that someone would go this far for a complete stranger?”

But he went ahead as a last resort.

This was after his father’s liver had deteriorated drastically due to a worsening chronic hepatitis B infection.

A donor had to be found within a week from the posting to ensure the best chance of survival for Tan.

The odds of finding a suitable donor is about one in three.

Associate professor Alfred Kow, a liver transplantation senior consultant at the NUCOT, who was part of a team that operated on the donor, was quoted by Yahoo News saying: “This estimate is very much dependent on the blood group match, body weight match, size of the liver, quality of the liver – for example, whether the potential donor has fatty liver – and anatomical structures of the liver.”

Lack of suitable donors in family

Members of Tan’s immediate and extended family members, including Leslie and his elder sister, could not donate their livers as their blood types are different from their father.

Tan’s blood type is O+ but his children were A+ or AB+.

According to Leslie, his father is recovering slowly.

Tan’s weight fell from 85kg to 70kg since he was admitted to hospital on May 7.

Currently on immunosuppressants to avoid rejection of the newly transplanted liver, Tan can only consume food that is thoroughly cooked with no bacteria, Leslie said.

Donors have to understand risks

Prospective donors also have to be ensured they will not be harmed through the act of donation.

Donors must attend a mandatory counselling session and be evaluated by an independent transplant ethics committee, which will decide if a transplant can take place.

In living donor transplants, between 40 and 60 percent of the donor’s liver is removed.

The liver would regenerate itself almost immediately.

The livers of both donor and recipient would regenerate almost completely within six to eight weeks and will continue to grow throughout the first year after surgery.

An inspiration

Leslie said he was inspired to share his story and give others facing similar situations hope to live on.

He said his family began getting responses from people “who bravely volunteered to be donors” after online and traditional media outlets picked up his story.

“I hope that through our experience, we can help more people understand the process of organ donation and appreciate the difference such a generous act can make to people’s lives,” he said.

“This noble and generous spirit has been a pillar of support that has helped our family through this difficult period.”