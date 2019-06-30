40-year-old S’porean detained under ISA for wanting to join Islamic State in Syria

An unemployed 40-year-old Singaporean was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Radicalised and wanting to go Syria

He was issued with an order of detention in January 2019 after investigations showed that he was “radicalised and harboured the intention” to travel to Syria to join Islamic State.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released details pertaining to the man’s arrest on Tuesday, June 25.

MHA also said two other people — which included one woman — were issued with restriction orders under the ISA for their involvement in terrorism-related conduct.

Here are the details.

Order of Detention

Imran bin Mahmood (Imran), a 40-year-old unemployed Singaporean, was detained in January 2019 under the ISA.

Investigations showed that he was radicalised and harboured the intention to travel to Syria to join the terrorist group ISIS.

Imran’s radicalisation began sometime in 2013.

He started listening to online lectures by foreign religious preachers, including those who preached about the imminent coming of the end-times.

Imran became a strong supporter of ISIS’s violent objectives and actions.

By 2014, Imran had developed a desire to live under ISIS’s so-called caliphate in Syria/ Iraq.

He researched on viable entry points for himself into Syria.

He was willing to take up arms to defend or expand ISIS’s territory, and believed that he would achieve martyrdom if he died fighting for ISIS.

Imran questioned ISIS’s legitimacy when it started to suffer territorial losses in 2017, but did not denounce ISIS.

He continued to believe it was his religious duty to fight alongside any group trying to establish a rightful caliphate in Syria, and that his radical views were legitimate.

He was also prepared to join militant and terrorist groups involved in the Syrian conflict, namely the Free Syrian Army and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (an Al-Qaeda aligned faction).

Restriction Orders

Singaporean Mohamad Fairuz bin Junaidi (Fairuz), a 39-year-old food deliveryman, was issued with a RO in March 2019.

Investigations found that he was influenced by ISIS’s radical ideology and had considered travelling to Syria to join ISIS.

Fairuz was emotionally affected by reports on the killing of Sunni Muslims in the Syrian civil war.

He was prepared to take up arms and fight alongside ISIS.

He believed that he would be a martyr if he died while doing so.

He also refused to believe mainstream media reporting about ISIS’s atrocities, and saw them as fabrications to discredit the terrorist group.

Fairuz began to have doubts about ISIS’s legitimacy in 2017 after he read negative reports about ISIS on Facebook, and was also swayed by criticisms against ISIS.

He will undergo counselling/ rehabilitation while on RO.

Singaporean woman issued with RO

Singaporean Rasidah binte Mazlan (Rasidah), a 62-year-old production technician, was issued with a RO in March 2019.

Investigations revealed she had been in contact with multiple foreign entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities, including individuals who had expressed support for ISIS.

Investigations showed that Rasidah’s contacts with these individuals were mainly driven by her deep sympathy for Muslims suffering in overseas conflicts.

Her indiscriminate online activity rendered her vulnerable to adverse influence and recruitment by terrorist elements who pose a threat to Singapore.

She was placed on a RO to prevent her from resuming her contacts with such elements, and to allow her to undergo counselling/ rehabilitation.