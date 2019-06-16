S’porean motorcyclist, 43, decapitated in road accident in Johor Bahru

A 43-year-old Singaporean man was decapitated after he was involved in a Sunday morning, June 16 accident in Johor Baru, at Kilometer 6.6 Jalan Gelang Patah-Ulu Choh.

Advertisement

This is according to Malaysia’s The New Straits Times.

Singaporean biker

The big biker was identified as Liaw Ziang E by Iskandar Puteri Assistant Police Commissioner Dzulkhairi Mukhtar.

The severity of the accident at 9am resulted in the victim’s decapitated body being flung onto the middle of the road, Dzulkhairi said.

It was the result of the impact between the victim’s high powered BMW motorcycle and a Toyota Hiace van.

Police statement

The police statement on Sunday said:

“Initial investigations at the accident location showed that the van from Ulu Choh heading to Gelang Patah was believed to have made a right turn at a junction, when the victim’s motorcycle which was coming on the straight road from Gelang Patah and heading to Ulu Choh slammed into the van.”

“The impact of the accident saw the victim’s head being decapitated and the body flung onto the middle of the road.”

Advertisement

“The remains were sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital Johor Baru for post mortem.”

“The cause of the accident was due to the motorcycle slamming into the left side of the van’s rear. The victim died on the spot.”

The 28-year-old van driver escaped unhurt.

Driver arrested

The van driver has been arrested for further investigation.

The case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Members of the public who witnessed the accident have been urged to come forward and help the police in their investigation into the accident.

The tragedy occurred despite it being a two-lane road and weather conditions at that time were good.