S’pore Paralympian is 1st S’porean to be crowned World Champion archer at global championships

Singapore Paralympian Nur Syahidah Alim has become the first Singaporean to achieve the title of World Champion at the 2019 World Archery Para Championships.

At the meet, which was held from June 3 to June 9 at ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands, Syahidah came up tops at the compound women’s open competition, defeating previous champions in the process.

Close match in the final round against reigning champion

According to World Archery News, Syahidah faced off against British Paralympian archery champion Jessica Stretton, in the final round.

Going by her profile on World Archery, Stretton had won the W1 division (that is, athletes who may have impairments in their legs and make use of a wheelchair) for archery at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In their match, Syahidah took the lead twice by one point, but after five ends, the pair were tied at 141 points and headed into a shoot-off.

Syahidah then shot first in the tiebreaker, where she scored a nine, with a high shot that was several millimetres away from the ten-ring.

Stratton also scored a nine but her shot was low and was closer to the eight-ring.

Syahidah was declared the winner on the basis of having her shot land closer to the middle.

Took control of her nerves

World Archery News, Syahidah said the lead-up to the final shot was a process of overcoming her nerves.

She reportedly did this by focusing on what her coach had taught her, and her own internal process.

“I think it was a really intense match. I felt a little nervous. But with the help of my coach I stood on the ground and focused on what I had to do. I was only focusing on my coach’s voice, my process and routine.”

Syahidah added that this was both her first gold medal, as well as her first time at the competition.

Said Syahidah:

“It was a really happy moment for me. It’s my first gold medal at my first para world champs.”

It is also a symbol for just how far she has come from the 2016 Paralympic Games, where she lost to the bronze medallist by just two points.

The Straits Times (ST) further reported that Syahidah’s victory means that she has now also secured a spot for Singapore at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Awesome.

Top image via World Archery